FUOYE: No official letter from Senate to reinstate ex-registrar, bursar

The management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has stated it did not receive any directive from the Nigerian Senate to reinstate the former registrar of the institution, Olatunbosun Odusanya and the bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande.

The school was reacting to a report circulated on social media and some national dailies that the former registrar was credited as saying that the Nigerian Senate has advised FUOYE Governing Council to reinstate him and Akande.

FUOYE also categorically stated that the reply of the school’s Deputy Director, Corporate Services, Ademuyiwa Adeyinka, to the news report, which was published on the social media on Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 and 29 and quoted as responses of the university to the claim by the former registrar do not represent the true position of the management.

The school authority yesterday in a statement co-signed by the Chief Information Officer, Foluso Ogunmodede, and the Special Adviser on Media to the Vice Chancellor, Wole Balogun, insisted that the sack of the two staff was legitimate.

“As they were effected after due process regarding the University’s regulations were strictly followed and adhered to, we also wish to state that the Management has only read the new development credited to Odusanya in the media but has not received any official statement from the Senate regarding it.

“The management also wishes to categorically put it on records that the two exstaff members, Odusanya and Akande, were sacked by the Governing Council of the University, and not the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, and that this action was taken only after proper investigation had provided incontrovertible evidence that they had committed gross misconduct against the relevant University Regulations.

“In the light of this, it is also the Governing Council, which is the highest authority of the Ivory Tower, that could take any further decision on the matter and such decision would be taken after the Governing Council has received message on any new development on the matter.

