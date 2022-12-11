News

FUOYE not planning to increase fees, says management

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has described as untrue, false and libelous a news report making the rounds that the Ivory Tower is one of the federal varsities allegedly planning to increase school fees in view of the call for more University funding by stakeholders.

A national daily had reported on Saturday that some federal universities are currently considering raising tuition fees for students amidst cries for increased funding of the institutions. The report reads in part: “…some federal universities are currently considering raising tuition fees for students amidst cries for increased funding of the institutions, investigations have revealed.

“Our correspondents report that three federal universities – University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, have already announced up to 100 per cent hike in fees following the suspension of the recent strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities,” it claimed and further reported that: “Further investigations revealed that more federal universities, including Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, University of Maiduguri and the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, were also set to increase tuition fees”.

But in a swift reaction from FUOYE management, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, through his Special Adviser on Media Matters, Wole Balogun, described the inclusion of FUOYE among the list of the federal varsities allegedly planning a hike in tuition fees as false and strange.

 

