FUOYE: Odusanya legitimately relieved of his appointment

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (FUOYE), yesterday insisted that its former Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, was duly relieved of his appointment over allegation of illegal recruitment of 337 staff and other misconducts.

The university added that contrary to allegation of witch-hunt being spread about by the sacked registrar, termination of his appointment was carried out by the University Governing Council and not the management over sundry proven allegations of misconduct in accordance with Section 14(3) of the Regulations Governing Condition of Service of Senior Staff of the university. This was disclosed in a statement by the university’s Chief Information Officer, Foluso Ogunmodede.

According to the statement, the Governing Council of the university, which considered and upheld reports of a Committee on Review of Appointments, Staff Disciplinary Committee of Council and some external members of council, said Odusanya was given fair hearing, hence, due process was strictly followed by the committee, which sat between 19th and 26th April, 2021.

