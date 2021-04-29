FUOYE sacks registrar over alleged misconduct

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has announced the removal of the university’s Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya. This came a few days after the registrar was suspended over alleged misconduct. A statement yesterday cosigned by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and Wole Balogun, made available to newsmen yesterday in Ado- Ekiti, said Odusanya’s appointment was terminated on Tuesday during the council’s meeting.

However, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, had debunked the rumour making the rounds that the school authority would pounce on the staff that the sacked registrar allegedly recruited based on what was perceived as irregular exercise. The vice-chancellor gave the assurance that his administration was not going to witch-hunt any member of staff. The statement explained that; “Odusanya was on 20th April, 2021, suspended from office to allow proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the recruitment exercise of the university between 1st August, 2020 and 10th February, 2021.

“His sack, however, was approved on Tuesday by the University Governing Council headed by Dr Mohammed Yahuza, after critically looking at a report by the Council Disciplinary Committee set up to review the report of the Investigative Committee that reviewed all appointments during the said period.”

