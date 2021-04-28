Education

FUOYE sacks Registrar

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The  Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has announced  removal of the university’s Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya.
This is coming a few days after the Registrar was suspended over alleged misconduct.
A statement on Wednesday, co-signed by  the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and Wole Balogun, made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, disclosed that Odusanya’s appointment was terminated on Tuesday during the Council’s meeting.
However, the university’s  Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has  debunked the  news peddling around that the school authority would pounce on the staff that the sacked registrar allegedly recruited based on what was perceived as an irregular excercise.
The  Vice Chancellor gave the assurance that his administration was not going to witch hunt any member of staff.

