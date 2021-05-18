FUOYE set to commence transport studies –VC

Barring any unforeseen circumstance the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has unfolded plans and readiness to commence Transport Studies programme.

This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina during his visit to the Headquarters of Ekiti State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).

While addressing the Corps Commandant, Elizabeth Akinlade, the Vice-Chancellor said FUOYE was ready to introduce Transport Studies programme at Part- Time level, and called for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the FRSC and the university in order to achieve the set goal.

“I am very happy to be here today and the reason we are here is to seek your support and to also partner with you in the areas of training, statistics and research,” Fasina said, adding that the university was set to commence Transport Studies programme and there is the need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on training, transport statistics and research, as well as to work together when the programme fully commenced.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, commended the Corps for committing themselves to the task of saving lives, even as he recommended the deployment of more technology to track and punish offending road users.

“We need to motivate and innovate. In traffic management, we need more digital technology such as use of drones to prevent careless drivers and help manage traffic congestion,” he noted.

While responding, the Corps Sector Commander, Akinlade, thanked the university team for the visit, saying: “I am so elated that the Vice-Chancellor and his team are here to visit us today. I can assure you that we operate on an open system and we will be ready to support you always.”

