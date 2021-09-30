FUOYE sets N300m target for research, training

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has revealed it is targeting between N200 million and N300 million annually for research programmes and training. FUOYE Vice Chancellor Prof Abayomi Fasina, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti at a capacity building workshop. According to Fasina, the workshop was organized to expose academic staff to the importance of research to the university system especially in modern time. Fasina inaugurated the university’s research document policy that would serve as a tool for academic staff and show the pathway to greatness in the areas of innovation and radical development of the institution and the country at large. He said: “Let me say this, any university without research policy is dead. We are sharpening our research policy and this is going to be an annual event, because we believe so much in research as an institution.

“As scholars, we must place high priority on research. Our staff is being nominated for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) overseas studies and this will help our quest for research.” The Vice-Chancellor added: “We have not done so well in the past three years in the area of research. Let me announce to you that one of our lecturers just won N20 million worth TETFund research and that is why we are trying to encourage our staff.

