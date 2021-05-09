FUOYE: Suspended Bursar alleges harassment, humiliation by security agents

Akande, who was until Wednesday, May 7, 2021, the Bursar of the university, regretted how the security apparatuses deployed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Fashina, had last Thursday prevented her from entering her office despite not being found culpable of any offence.

This is coming a few days after the removal of the school’s Registrar,Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya.

The Bursar of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mrs Bolatito Akande, has alleged harassment by security agencies allegedly acting on the instruction of the school authority after being ‘illegally’ suspended.

Odusanya, who was the immediate past Registrar, was last week sacked by the Governing Council over alleged gross misconduct.

But the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice Chancellor, Wole Balogun, denied the allegation, saying all the security men deployed were at the gate and could not have prevented anyone from entering her office.

Addressing journalists Sunday, Akande, explained that the personal Assistant to the Vice Chancellor, sent a message to her last week inundating her of a petition written by the Joint Action Committee against her and that a panel has been set up by the management to probe into all the allegations raised.