FUOYE: Suspended bursar alleges harassment

The Bursar of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mrs Bolatito Akande, has alleged harassment and humiliation in the hands of security agents acting on the instruction of the school authority after being ‘illegally’ suspended.

This was coming a few days after the removal of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya. Akande, who was until May 7, the bursar of the university, regretted how the security apparatuses deployed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, had last Thursday prevented her from entering her office despite not being found culpable of any offence.

Odusanya, who was the immediate past registrar, was last week sacked by the Governing Council over alleged misconduct.

But the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Wole Balogun, denied the allegation, saying all the security men deployed were at the gate and could not have prevented anyone from entering their offices

Like this: Like Loading...