News

FUOYE: Suspended bursar alleges harassment

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Bursar of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mrs Bolatito Akande, has alleged harassment and humiliation in the hands of security agents acting on the instruction of the school authority after being ‘illegally’ suspended.

 

This was coming a few days after the removal of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya. Akande, who was until May 7, the bursar of the university, regretted how the security apparatuses deployed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fashina, had last Thursday prevented her from entering her office despite not being found culpable of any offence.

 

Odusanya, who was the immediate past registrar, was last week sacked by the Governing Council over alleged misconduct.

 

But the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Wole Balogun, denied the allegation, saying all the security men deployed were at the gate and could not have prevented anyone from entering their offices

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US Attorney General fends off Democrats’ attacks over protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday parried attacks in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, denying accusations he is doing President Donald Trump’s bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. He testified to the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since taking office in February 2019 as the […]
News

Obasanjo: Africa needs PhD holders with character for development, growth

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday stressed the need for more doctorate degree holders that are imbued with character for the progress, development and growth of African countries in all sectors of the economy. This was as he said that these four cardinal areas of needs, which were government services, industry/private sector, academia as well […]
News

World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay (2)

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK Park royal on Pickering – Singapore With 15,000 square metres of greenery and a cutting-edge design, the PARKROYAL is equally impressive in what it does and doesn’t do. This LEED-certified masterpiece saves 32.5 Olympicsized swimming pools’ worth of water annually and could power an estimated 680 households with the energy saved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica