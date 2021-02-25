News

FUOYE VC clears air on fresh students

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina has disclosed that admission of students into the new faculties of Pharmacy, Basic Medical Sciences and Environmental Sciences would commence in May. Fasina said admission into the three newest faculties would commence fully in May as necessary machinery for their takeoff had been concluded. Recall that the school Management had some months ago employed staff members for the faculties while students were yet to be admitted.

The Vice-Chancellor in a press statement made available to newsmen yesterday assured fresh students and the public that his administration had commenced concrete plans to admit students in the undergraduate programmes in the three faculties which had already been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Fasina said: “We are soon going to advertise for some faculties to ensure that candidates who have sat for the last UTME can choose our institution.

They include faculties of Pharmacy, Basic Medical Sciences and Environmental Sciences. I have toured all the 11 faculties and I have a good idea of all their challenges These three faculties do not have students yet and we do not want their lecturers already employed to be idle. So, we are planning for their resumption by May this year.

“We are also planning on having a staff school and we have already chosen our facility on which we will cite the staff school. “I have visited the hostels where our students live on campus, both the girls’ and boys’ hostels. I interacted closely with them and also inspected the facilities in their hostels. I immediately solved some of the challenges they have and they were very happy. This is what I like to do, solve problems without any delay

