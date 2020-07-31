FUOYE VC tasks varsities on virtual teaching, distance learning

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Kayode Soremekun has charged management of the nation’s universities on digital technology and distance learning as a vehicle to fast track teaching of students as COVID-19 defied cure.

Soremekun said the best way tertiary institutions in the country would tackle negative impact of COVID-19 on education was to harness the use of digital technology by em-bracing virtual teaching and learning. The Vice-Chancellor spoke on during the 2019/2020 virtual matriculation ceremony of 7, 500 students held at the university auditorium amid strict compliance to COVID-19 protocol. Soremekun, who said that FUOYE had been very proactive in the areas of ICT and distance learning prior to breakout of COVID- 19, insisted that institution would ensure delivery in the areas of teaching, research and management of statutory meeting. Besides, he stated that achievements of his administration which included i

ncreasing the number of academic programmes in the school from 30 in five faculties in 2016 to 75 programmes and 11 faculties in 2020, saying that over 40 projectshad been completed by his administration to ensure improved academic standard and conducive environment for the university community. He said: “We have to embrace the new way of learning in the area of digital technology; this is the way to go now and in the nearest future.

