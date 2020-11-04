FUOYE’s ASUU disowns Akure zone over VCship race

Days after Academic Staff Union of Uni- versities, Akure zone (ASUU) accused Fed- eral University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and its outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Soremekun and his deputy, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina of “clandes- tine plans to enthrone Fasina as an anointed successor in a bid to enshrine a dynasty of impunity,” FUOYE’s ASUU yesterday disowned Pro- fessor Olu Olu Olufayo-led Akure zone of the associa- tion.

It described the allega- tion by Olufayo-led Akure zone of “clandestine plans to enthrone Fasina as an anointed successor” as a figment of imagination as the process of appointing new Vice-Chancellor for he university was not only transparent and no room for manipulation but still an ongoing process.

It said: Pro.f Fasina is not being imposed by anybody and their anonymous can- didate will not also be im- posed. The process of get- ting the new VC is ongoing and people of goodwill are hopeful of the emergence of a new VC from this transparent process.

“Each time FUOYE is making a huge leap to con- solidate on previous gains, misguided characters masquerading as schol- ars who channel their energies on frivolities try to deny, delay or distract from such achievements. “But they have run out of their bag of tricks. Nobody can be taking un- awares again. Nobody is confused anymore apart f om these nattering na- bobs of negativism.

“FUTA Akure, being the Zonal Headquarters of ASUU does not need to give discredited elements in EKSU or FUOYE an um- brella to attack university management in the zone, stalls democratic processes or hijack roles of consti- tuted authority for anony- mous interest group(s). “Union is not a partici- pant. What ASUU ZONAL Chapter lacks in credibility and popular membership among FUOYE lecturers cannot be superimposed through time-tailored and incessant media attacks and obnoxious practices. “Prof Fasina did not collect double salary at any time. This case is already in court and it is subjudice to make it a subject of discus- sion in the media.

“EFCC, ICPC and the University Governing Council had investigated the matter and made re- spective pronouncements on this issue which Akure ASUU keeps recycling like a jaded record. “This recyled issue is also in the press and can be accessed by media men.

To us that is our final word on this shop worn issue. “This camp of misguid- ed people had frustrated many from working for FUOYE. Professor Kayode Soremekun, the current VC will be the first and perhaps the only person to finish his tenure. This is frustrating to these norm- less saboteurs who recycle allegations in the press and close ears to previous explanations.

