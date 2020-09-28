News

FUOYE’s VC advocates adequate funding for varsities

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has canvassed adequate funding for Nigerian universities to fast track effective system for robust development in ivory towers.

 

According to FUOYE’s VC, over-unionization in activities of academic and non-academic bodies which had generated differences between the management and the workers had impeded development in tertiary institutions.

 

This, Soremekun said had not only created conflict of interests but adverse effect on the operations of the country’s ivory towers and diminishing their standards and ranking.

 

However, he assured the university community that federal character and relevant laws guiding employment procedure would be stringently complied with to fill vacant positions of institution’s Registrar and the Librarian.

 

Soremekun, who spoke with journalists in Oye- Ekiti on perceived conflicts between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the non- Academic Staff, said “the university system is overunionised. I don’t blame the unionists because they always have genuine cases and agitations.”

 

He went on: “But we should all come together and look for ways not to distract the system. There are unions too in other countries but the kind of biting edge we have is not there. ASUU as an idea is good, wonderful and fantastic but as embodied in human forms, we need to have a rethink.

 

“The over-unionisation has proved to be dangerous to our universities. ASUU, NASU, SSANU with time will turn into a positive corner and realise that they are also stakeholders in the project called Nigerian universities.”

