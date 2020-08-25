News

FUOYE’s VCship: ASUU protests discriminatory selection process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure zone, yesterday tackled outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun for allegedly breaching the institution’s rules in the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

 

Specifically, ASUU accused Soremekun of clandestine moves to plant his stooge as successor following a purported advertorial in a national daily where the criteria for prospective applicants for the position of the FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor were listed.

 

It said Soremekun, who allegedly factored in process to favour his stooge for the Vice-Chancellorship position of the university, had last week attached a caveat for those interested in vying for the position.

 

In the advertorial, the institution had stated that the candidate for the Vice-Chancellorship position must “be a highly distinguished scholar of the rank of Professor  with a minimum of eight (8) years’ experience at the time of this application, preferably from a Federal University.”

 

However, ASUU’s Akure zone Coordinator, Prof. Olu Olufayo stated that the injection of the clause “preferably from a Federal University” was no doubt a sinister motive by Soremekun to screen out other eligible candidates for the exalted position of the institution’s Vice-Chancellorship during the shortlisting exercise.

 

Olufayo, who called on Minister of Education to institute a visitation panel for the institution over the development as well as the alleged involvement of Soremekun over alleged irregular promotion exercises within the institution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai: MURIC chides NBA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”. MURIC’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said the NBA, as a learned group should know better; adding that it was high level prejudice. The […]
News

US consulate in Chengdu shuts after China orders closure

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Police in Chengdu restricted access to the area around the consulate on Monday morning, […]
News Top Stories

Pirates attack oil vessel, kidnap 11 crew at Bonny Island

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Sea robbers yesterday attacked a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Sendje Berge with explosives some 30 nautical miles southwest from Bonny Island, kidnapping 11 of its crew members. According a United Kingdom-based security firm, Dryad Global, which cited a ‘high confidence’ report, 11 crew members of the FPSO were suspected of being kidnapped. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: