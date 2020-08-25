FUOYE’s VCship: ASUU protests discriminatory selection process

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure zone, yesterday tackled outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun for allegedly breaching the institution’s rules in the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

Specifically, ASUU accused Soremekun of clandestine moves to plant his stooge as successor following a purported advertorial in a national daily where the criteria for prospective applicants for the position of the FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor were listed.

It said Soremekun, who allegedly factored in process to favour his stooge for the Vice-Chancellorship position of the university, had last week attached a caveat for those interested in vying for the position.

In the advertorial, the institution had stated that the candidate for the Vice-Chancellorship position must “be a highly distinguished scholar of the rank of Professor with a minimum of eight (8) years’ experience at the time of this application, preferably from a Federal University.”

However, ASUU’s Akure zone Coordinator, Prof. Olu Olufayo stated that the injection of the clause “preferably from a Federal University” was no doubt a sinister motive by Soremekun to screen out other eligible candidates for the exalted position of the institution’s Vice-Chancellorship during the shortlisting exercise.

Olufayo, who called on Minister of Education to institute a visitation panel for the institution over the development as well as the alleged involvement of Soremekun over alleged irregular promotion exercises within the institution.

