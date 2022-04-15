FUPRE student storms music scene with single, ‘KALA

Young, dynamic artiste, Daniel Edoreh, popularly known as Dannyello, is set to storm the Nigeria music industry with the release of his first single, titled, Kala, on April 29, 2022. The Delta State-born is 200 level Mechanical Engineering undergraduate of the Federal University of Petroleum Engineering (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State, The single, Kala, music aficionados and critics strongly believe will launch him into musical stardom. Edoreh said: “My mission is not to take African music to the world, but to bring the world over to African music.” Speaking at the pre-launch of the single, Dannyello said: “Kala is a simple dance hall and sing-along music, but it expresses an emotionally deep universal message both in lyrics, melody, chorus and instrumentation targetted at helping our world recover the value of love. According to the rising star, “Kala is an expression of the general deep emotion we all feel in relationships and the pains and depression.”
