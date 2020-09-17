News

FUPRE VC rewards performing staff, urges others to emulate hardwork

Posted on Author Gabriel Chob Comment(0)

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday rewarded a committed and dedicated senior staff of the institution, Mr. Lawrence Oladiti with award of excellence. This was as the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, said his administration would continue to reward dedicated, committed and excellence performance members of staff under the management’s reward system. Whilepresentingtheaward to the staff, the Vice-Chancellor advised and encouraged non-dedicated members of staff to be committed to duty inorder to improveexcellence in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, who noted that Oladiti had demonstrated tremendous commitment and dedication towards his primary duty in the accounting department since he (Rim-Rukeh) assumed office as the Vice- Chancellor of the institution, said that he was enthused by his ability to meet targets, despite obvious challenges in the system. While urging Oladiti to sustain this commitment and spirit of hard work so that others could emulate him, Rim-Rukeh said: “This new administration will reward excellence performance and also punish non-performing staff members. We are going to create a ‘hall of fame and shame’ in this institution hence I want to enjoin all to show seriousness and commitment to their work.

