Furore as Ekiti chiefs reject new monarch

The Ogoga-in-Council of Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, has rejected the recognition of Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, as a monarch by Governor Kayode Fayemi. The council chaired by the Sapetu of Oke Ikere, Chief Olufemi Babatola, rejected the autonomy granted Odo Oja, a section of Ikere Ekiti and delineated territory to be presided over by the new oba.

Based on the outcome of the Justice Jide Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission, which found Olukere’s claim that he is an oba plausible, Fayemi last week recognised him as a full-fledged Oba and he also designated Odo Oja area of the town as his territory. In a statement yesterday, 16 members of the council accused the governor of being vindictive after losing the 2018 governorship election in Ikere to an indigene of the town and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Prof Kolapo Eleka.

The chiefs said: “We have long instituted a case at a Ekiti State High Court to challenge the legitimacy of the claim of Olukere of being made an oba. “The governor and Attorney General were made defendants in the suit for the purposes of making them bound by the decision of the court on the subject matter.”

