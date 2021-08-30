Furore over Buhari’s grazing routes’ policy

Lawyers: Grazing routes’ policy’ll exacerbate herders/farmers’ clashes

Oppositions have continued to rise over the planned policy of grazing route by President Muhammadu Buhari. While some concerned state governors have kicked against it, legal experts have equally knocked it off on legal grounds. TUNDE OYESINA writes

There are strong indications that legal battle may be looming over the apparent determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to go ahead with the Grazing Routes policy despite the unpopularity of the plan and the open resentment to it by some sections of the country.

Buhari had last week gave a directive to a committee to reclaim old grazing routes. Before then, all seventeen governors in the Southern States had on May 11, 2021 proscribed open grazing owing to public outcry on the atrocities being perpetrated by the herders.

However, in sharp response to this initiative, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), condemned it and equated open grazing to spare parts trading.

President Mohammadu Buhari had equally on June 14, 2021, expressed opposition to the decision of the Southern Governors and emphasized that he had instructed the AGF to “go and dig the gazette of the First Republic” and pursue vigorously the recovery of grazing routes in many states across the country.

It appears the Federal Government is working on how to repackage and re-present the failed 2017 Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) policy. It was repackaged as the 2019-2028 National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in 2019 as a child of circumstances due to RUGA’s widespread rejection.

Two years after the introduction of NLTP, the package is currently being described as the Livestock Intervention Programme (LIP) and part of it is reclaiming the old grazing routes.

However, what prompted the latest row was a statement released by the Presidency which unveiled Buhari’s moved to revive 368 grazing reserves in 25 out of the 36 states in the country.

In it, the president approved the recommendations of a committee chaired by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to review, ‘with dispatch’, 368 grazing sites to determine the level of encroachment, stakeholder engagements and sensitisation.

The statement did not disclose the 25 states where the purported grazing sites were located, but it is expected that states that reportedly agreed to RUGA after unprecedented uproar against the policy will be among the 25 states.

They include Sokoto, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Taraba, Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger. It was also speculated that Kwara, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun and Ebonyi are included in states where efforts are already on to reclaim grazing routes.

Anti-open grazing law

Ahead the September 1, 2021 target date of implementing the anti-open grazing law across all the southern states, it has become operational in Ogun, Abia, Oyo, Ekiti, and Ebonyi. Rivers, Osun, Bayelsa and Ondo states have equally signed the legislation into law, while Delta, Akwa Ibom and Enugu states have sent Bills to their State Assemblies. However, a few of the states like Anambra, Cross River, Imo, Edo and Lagos are yet to begin legislative process on the Bill.

The Southern Governors in their resolve to pursue the open grazing ban have vowed to deal with herdsmen who contravene the law. The governors are further emboldened to pursue their legal suit against the grazing route policy following a May 4, 2021, judgement delivered by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

In the said judgement, the court affirmed the right of Nigerian states to implement anti-grazing laws in their domains. This position weakens that of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who had said such a ban is unconstitutional and infringes on the rights of movement enshrined in the nation’s laws.

The court indicated this when it rejected a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to enforce the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law of 2017.

In her judgement delivered virtually, Justice Ojukwu held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit. She added that the enforcement of the anti-grazing law having been validly passed by the Benue House of Assembly, for instance, “lies with the state government”.

The judge, in dismissing the suit, said the matter is not justiciable, implying that it is not a matter that a court of law can adjudicate on. “It’s matter of misconduct not triable by court.

When the person, in this regard, the president, fails to abide by the oath, the National Assembly, in line with the set down procedures, may consider it a misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office and take the appropriate measures under the Constitution,” the judge ruled.

For her, the matter of the enforcement of the law borders on the issue of non-compliance with the oath of office and misconduct which the National Assembly is empowered to deal with. “In my view, the courts do not have the jurisdiction to entertain any suit bordering on compliance with the oath of office of the president for the reason that it is not justiciable”, Justice Ojukwu further held.

The judgement was in respect of a suit instituted by one, Mathew Nyiutsa, against the President on the grounds that the President, by his oath of office, incurred a mandatory obligation to uphold and preserve the laws of the land. He, however, said that the president failed to abide by his oath of office when he refused to implement the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law.

The plaintiff maintained that despite the existence of the law, herders had remained unrelenting in practising open grazing, engaging in killings and destructions of property in Benue.

He added that the President had failed or refused to enforce the law, in view of his oath of office by using the security and enforcement apparatus within his powers.

Lawyers on grazing routes’ policy

Some senior lawyers have kicked against the ‘relentless pursuit’ of the grazing routes’ policy by President Muhammadu Buhari saying this has called to question, his commitment to ensuring peace in the country.

The legal experts were of the views that the Land Use Act of 1978, which empowers every state governor with the right to control the land in his state, has overtaken the so-called grazing gazette if it exists.

Speaking on the issue, a constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) submitted that,”the grazing reserves in Nigeria date back to the 1950s when a Hamisu Kano created a grazing reserve in the northern states of Nigeria, with the aid of the then administration. He had used the abandoned government resettlement schemes (the Fulani Resettlement).

The reason for the then establishment of the grazing reserve was to prevent food shortage in the North and establish a large grazing reserve to accommodate herders in the North.

“The historical reference to the formative stage of Grazing Reserves in Nigeria, is to give more credence to the argument that the Grazing Reserve Law was only aimed for enforcement in Northern Nigeria, and not the whole of Nigeria.

This is because the grazing routes which constituted passage for herders to get from one grazing reserve to another, only allowed for such areas where the grazing reserves where available; that is the North”.

He however noted that there is no such gazette on grazing route that operates or operated across the entire length and breadth of Nigeria. “Even if there was, the Land Use Act overrides it because it has constitutional flavour and imprimatur in Section 315.

The plan to reopen grazing routes is seen by many Nigerians as a deliberate ploy by the Buhari’s administration to entrench Fulani hegemony across the country and thereby usurp other peoples’ lands.

“The move clearly shows that the government is insensitive to the plight of farmers who are the major victims of the activities of AK-47 wielding killer herdsmen. There is no doubt that the plan to carve out grazing routes at this point in time for a private business is not only primitive but also disingenuous and anachronistic to national peace, unity and stability. It will not bode well for the country.

Therefore, the national interest must not be sacrificed on the altar of narrow ethnic agenda. “We see the government’s plan on open grazing as an attempt to cause division and rubbish the sacrifices of our founding fathers, who envisioned a peaceful and united Nigerian nation.

And since animal husbandry, which includes cattle rearing, is a private business, we urge the government to exercise extreme caution in its unbridled haste to resurrect the so-called open grazing routes.

Resurrecting the open grazing routes, as the government has insisted it would, will further widen our fault lines and exacerbate the herders/farmers clashes”. Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN) said the grazing routes’ policy being pursued by Buhari is not only dishonest but also designed with an agenda difficult to appreciate.

“The unwavering efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure continuance of open grazing of animals at all costs, call to question his commitment to ensuring peace in the land. In this modern day and age, all men of goodwill have agreed that open grazing is not only antediluvian but is an open sesame to conflict in view of bloodshed already caused by reckless herdsmen who graze on other people’s farms and foment trouble leading to killings, rape and maiming.

“It is in the light of this that most states of the Federation have agreed that open grazing is no longer sustainable. For the president to insist on open grazing and wanting to create grazing routes for herdsmen, whom the presidency has, on many occasions, described as foreigners, is definitely wicked and suspicious.

“This policy being actively promoted by the president is not only dishonest but also designed with an agenda difficult to appreciate. In the first place, I do not see how it is going to succeed as the Federal Government has no right to take over any land in any state to be converted willy nilly to such a venture.

Land is vested in the governors of states to be held in trust for the people by the Land Use Act. It is only where a state desires to apportion land for animal grazing that the Federal Government may be able to get land for such purpose.

“Besides, animal husbandry is a private business of some people. Why would the government be insisting on carving other people’s land for herdsmen?

It shows how dishonest the effort is when the president allocated more than N6 billion to Katsina for ranching and the same president is trying to locate grazing routes in other states for herdsmen”, Adegoke said.

In his own reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Rapulu Nduka, said the Federal Government lacked the power to dabble into land matters that was within the purview of state governments.

He said: “Every lawyer knows that with the Land Use Act, every land belongs to the governor of a state. The governors of the states hold it in trust for their people.

It is held in trust for the people by the governor of the state. So, why will the Federal Government take it upon itself to be talking about this issue? “I have not seen the gazette.

As a lawyer, I cannot be making argument until I see the gazette. But like I said, the governors of the state are the ones with the power over land. Cattle rearing is private business, and not a government venture. Anybody who wants to rear cattle should go and buy land. It is as simple as that. Buy land or lease land and do ranching. What is difficult about that?

“This is what the Federal Government should be encouraging, not every day we are talking about grazing routes. The impression the Federal Government is trying to create is that some sections of Nigeria are against herdsmen or cattle rearing, but that is not the truth.

Everybody has freedom of movement, everybody also has freedom to acquire property and nobody is stopping them”. Another Abuja-based lawyer, Segun Aladekugbe, said the latest attempt by the Federal Government to reclaim cattle routes in modern-day Nigeria amid widespread rejection of open grazing contradicts common sense.

“President Buhari’s move defies logic in many ways. First, it suggests he is prioritising the lives of cattle over human lives and wellbeing. Such a move would complicate legislative and legal tussles, arm conflicts and secession agitations across the country.

“Secondly, he is heating up the polity at a period of existential threats to Nigeria from multiple quarters. In other words, he is creating further divisions in Nigeria.

Thirdly, the move has negligible positive impact on agriculture in the 21st century given the obsolescence of transhumance”.

A law teacher, Dr. Sebastine Ozoemena, said the Federal Government should have consulted widely with traditional rulers and governors rather than issuing a directive to impose open grazing. He listed reasons open grazing is unacceptable as “the Federal Government has no land in any state.

Secondly, the law gives right to control land to governors. Thirdly, these same governors have enacted laws against open grazing. Fourthly, cattle rearing is a private business like crop farming, operators of such business should buy land for that purpose from family or community willing to sell.”

He added that while other players in agribusiness were taking loans from banks, the government wants to use public resources for private businesses of a particular set of people, asking, “Where is equity in this matter?”

On its Implications on agriculture, he said, it would include hunger, high level of unemployment, lower contribution of the sector to GDP, crashed economy and food insecurity in Nigeria would be aggravated

