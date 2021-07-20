Furore over Dawes Island marginal field

The House of Representatives and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) are on collision course over the revocation and award of Dawes Island marginal field. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, takes a look at the bickering, the Petroleum Industry Bill and effects on the industry

The National Assembly passed the much awaited Petroluem Industry Bill (PIB) penultimate week. During the period, the bickering between the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the House of Representatives became public knowledge.

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Petitions and the DPR were put on collision course over Dawes Island marginal field lost by Eurafric and Tako oil companies for holding the national asset without production and making it unviable for many years.

The Minister of Petroleum Resource, through the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), a regulator empowered by law, awarded the field to Petralon 54 Limited and its partners during the last bid round, a decision that was countered by the two firms through a petition to the House Committee on Petition.

Different stand on revocation

The DPR had revoked the licences of 11 marginal field operators for non-performance, including Dawes island marginal field located in OPL2006, Okrika, Rivers State.

DPR justified the revocation of the field licence on the ground that nothing was done on the field from award of the licence till its revocation, adding that no field development plan was submitted for Dawes Island. According to the DPR Director, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, the decision was taken in the best interest of the nation.

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Petitions was, however, quoted to have reversed the DPR’s award of Dawes Island marginal field to Petralon 54 Limited and its partners, arguing that the action was not done in the interest of equity and fair play.

According to the committee, the three companies should benefit from any re-award of the asset, which it said should be restored to pre-revocation status in the interest of equity and national interest. It alleged that there was an ulterior motive in re-awarding the

licence to Patralon alone, when ab initio, Eurafric and Tako, Petralon were supposed to be punished for the same offence.

Eurafric’s position

The last may not have been heard of the revocation of Dawes Island marginal field license from Eurafric Energy Limited as the firm countered Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on reasons given for the revocation.

DPR had awarded the field to Petrolan 54 Limited and its partners during the last bid round, a decision that did not go down well with Eurafic and had since been faulted through a petition to the House of Representatives.

The firm, in faulting the testament made by Auwalu before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions regarding the revocation and the decision to reward same to Petralon, stated that there was no pending court case on the matter, neither was the delegation of authority an issue.

Eurafic Energy added that the field had produced over 62,000 barrels of oil as at the time of the revocation of its licence.

“What is the issue, rather, is the basis on which the duo of the minister of state for petroleum resources and Auwalu will disregard a clear directive from the Minister of Petroleum, President Muhammadu Buhari, to reinstate the field to the JV,” it noted.

The company faulted DPR for failing to notify Eurafric of the said petition submitted by Petralon 54, adding that this establishes a clear case of bias against the minister and Auwalu.

It said: “It is also noteworthy that the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, to whom the 2018 petition was submitted, disregarded it for being baseless and speculative.

“The DPR claims the expenses were on sole-risk basis, yet, without investigating, they justified the award of the field to Petralon 54 based on its unsubstantiated claims, while disregarding that of Eurafric and Tako.”

Eurafric pointed out that the claim that the field was inactive for seventeen years is an attempt by DPR to change the narrative. “Two Force Majeure (FM) events of about 10 years cumulatively severely affected field development activities from license award till date.

The first FM event, which spanned seven years from 2004 to sometime in 2011, was occasioned by militancy within the field area. At the height of this, Shell Petroleum Development Company also declared FM; evacuating 235 non-essential personnel from two oil fields, cutting oil production by 30,000 barrels per day,” the company said.

Similarly, our technical partner, PA Resources of Sweden declared FM as well and exited the country. This situation persisted until the government of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua commenced the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which restored normalcy to the region.

This fact was corroborated by the DPR in the Dawes Island Marginal field extension letter of 28th March, 2011, when it stated that “our records show that you have carried out some activities, but not attained production.

“This is in recognition of the fact that there was spate of restiveness that pervaded the Niger Delta region in the past few years, which almost paralysed exploration and production activities in the region.” The second FM event, which occurred between January and June 2018, involved the seizure

of our shuttle vessel, the MT Breakthrough by the Nigerian Navy and subsequently EFCC.

This hampered our ability to evacuate produced crude oil and truncated our first extended well test exercise after we exhausted available haulage in the site storage facilities.

The ripple effect, however, prevailed till mid-2019 when the DPR gave approval for re-execution of the extended well test. Even though the DPR collectively held Eurafric, Tako and Petralon liable for failure to bring the field to production, without justification, the DPR now claims Petralon is competent to make the field viable. In a curious twist, while the DPR claims Petralon spent $30 million on the field, Petralon claims it spent only $14 million on the field development.

According to Petralon, “it is also noteworthy that since the revocation of the license till date, only Eurafric provided and has funded security cover for the crude oil in storage at the field.” The management of Eurafric also disclosed that the Dawes Island Marginal Field was never part of the last Marginal field bid rounds as erroneously claimed by DPR.

“At the time of the bid rounds, there was an injunction from the Federal High Court, Lagos, stopping the DPR from including the field in the bid rounds.

This false claim is another deliberate attempt by DPR to foist some semblance of legality on this charade,” it said. Furthermore, at the hearing, the DPR claimed it awarded the field to Petralon because only Petralon applied for the field. Whereas, there was a similar application from Eurafric on behalf of the JV preceding that of Petralon.

Experts’ comments

Oil and gas experts, however, declared that the House of Representatives lacked the power to reverse oilfields’ Award done by the regulator. Immediate past Chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Joe Nwakwe, said that there was a clear distinction between regulation and governance, calling for caution in a bit not to send a wrong signal to investors of interference with regulation.

“I have not seen the comment by the House of Reps, what I suspect is that they may be pointing the DPR attention to the court case over the matter.

But it is clear that the Petroleum Act gives the power to award and revoke oil blocks to the minister of petroleum resources and that power has been delegated to the DPR in this matter,” he said.

His view was corroborated by Adebayo Alamutu, who maintained that the House of Representatives Committee on Petition may be doing more harm to the nation’s economy and reputation before the investors with its usurpation of power that does not belong to it.

“First, there is no controversy on this matter. The minister has delegated the power to award and revoke oil block to the DPR, which is the regulator.

The DPR on the other hand has said that it revoked the Dawes oilfields from Eurafric, Tako and Petralon JV over lack of competence and needless rendering the national assets unproductive for many years.

“Now, it has, in the best interest of the country, awarded the oilfield to a company it considered competent to make the field viable by generating revenues for Nigeria and the House of Representatives will now reverse this?

“It is not only against the dictates of the Petroleum Act, it is against development. It is so dangerous to what we preach as a country on division of power. It will be so scary for the investors,” he said. Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks typically developed by indigenous companies and have remained unproduced for a period of over 10 years.

At the presentation of letters to the winners, DPR Director, Auwalu, stated that a total of 591 firms submitted expression of interest forms, out of which 540 were prequalified, while 482 were bids submitted by 405 applicants.

He said: “In the end, 161 companies were shortlisted as potential awardees, out of which 50 per cent has met all conditions and therefore eligible for awards today. We are set to ensure opportunities are extended to other deserving applicants to fill the gap.

“The DPR is not just a regulator, we are an opportunity house. We drive creativity and transformation and we use these in all of our activities. This is done in the overriding national interest.”

According to the DPR, the decision was in the best interest of the nation, although it failed to explain how the JV members would recover their reported investments of over $50 million on the field prior to the licence revocation.

The regulatory agency argued that the expenses were borne on sole-risk basis and thus a loss to the companies, arguing that the revocation and re-award was done in the nation’s interest and claiming that the decision to award the licence to Petralon alone was based on a 2018 petition from Petralon against Eurafric.

However, the lawmakers stated that none of the parties notified Eurafric of the said petition or requested a defence from the company before acting on it.

Last line

All parties involved in the oilfield should consider sanctity of business and the interest of Nigerians in this whole issue.

