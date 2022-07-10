Furore over Lagos’ abortion guidelines

Abortion for some is permissible especially on the grounds of saving a woman’s life, incest or rape, but not so for those who strongly believe that all lives matter. As such, termination of pregnancy should not be considered whether it is a near death situation or to erase memories of an unpleasant incident as rape or incest.

At the power must change hands programme of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) last Saturday, the General Overseer of the church, Dr. Daniel Olukoya shared a story that caused many to shiver. It was the story of a girl who was raped after getting drugged at a party she attended with her friends. Upon getting pregnant she chose to abort the pregnancy which happened to be triplets and unknowingly to her, were three prophets she was to bear.

It was the frequent torture she experienced while sleeping that led her mother to bring her to the pastor’s office for prayers. Olukoya revealed that it took two months of deliverance for her to regain herself. Rape or incest is not what anyone wishes to experience as pregnancies which result from both are considered reproachful.

Though there are some successful individuals that came to be through these means likewise adultery. A biblical example is Solomon who later became King of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government at the moment has halted the implementation of the safe abortion guidelines which it said raised much criticism despite its objective of combating maternal mortality within the provisions of the state’s criminal law.

The guidelines suspended on Thursday, July 7, according to Prof. Akin Abayomi, state Commissioner for Health, were said to have been developed over four years through painstaking work by experts in Law and in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Abayomi pointed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu had directed the suspension of the 40-page policy document tagged ‘‘Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications’’ presented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, at a stakeholders’ engagement on Tuesday, June 28.

In a swift response to the news of the guidelines’ launch, The Catholic Church in Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese, vowed to resist the legalization of the procurement of abortion through legislative guidelines.

A statement signed by Director of Social Communications, Lagos Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, said that the guidelines attracted wide condemnation by pro-life groups, Archbishop Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, and millions of Catholics in the state.

The Archbishop, called on Sanwo-Olu to quickly use his good office to call the Ministry of Health to order and stop the implementation of the guidelines on the “so-called safe termination of pregnancies.”

Similarly, The Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organization otherwise known as LACMON, condemned in very strong terms the move by the state to legalize abortion through what it described as the back door.

Dr. Gabriel Omonaiye a family medicine specialist, told Sunday Telegraph that the victims of rape and incest could be heavily traumatized and may therefore decide to opt for an abortion.

One should sympathize with them, he said as the emotional burden of carrying a child from rape or incest should not be ignored slightly. The victims will need a lot giving his view of counseling and social support, rather than outright condemnation.

“But some of the victims may want to terminate the pregnancy as one of the ways to get closure. There are several reasons why some pregnant women embark on abortion. Some of the reasons are medical, some socioeconomic, some are flimsy.

“The medical reasons include severe, uncontrollable hypertension in pregnancy (severe preeclampsia), severe heart disease, and other medical conditions that threaten the survival of the pregnant woman if the pregnancy continues. Fetal conditions that are incompatible with life also constitute indications for therapeutic abortion.

“There are guidelines for the therapeutic abortion, which include getting the approval of two consultants that indeed there is/are valid reasons for the abortion. Poverty, having completed the number of the desired children, failed family planning are other reasons,” Omonaiye said.

He viewed that the big question is about the right of the unborn child to life in the case of rape or incest versus the right of the woman to her body and emotional wellbeing. There will always be divergent views on what is right or wrong.

The divergent views border on religious beliefs, philosophical stance, humanism e.t.c, he added. He further stated that usually “the government in a secular nation as ours will want to aggregate the different opinions and formulate a policy. But as for the guidelines, some groups would applaud it, while some would condemn it. Finding a policy that will please everyone is almost impossible.”

President, Mothers of the Nations Organizations for Peace and Development, Bishop Dr Priscilla Otuya while speaking with Sunday Telegraph said the timing of the legalization of abortion is a thing to consider as there are so many challenges plaguing our nation including unemployment, lack of money and insecurity.

She urged international organizations to partner with Nigerian leaders in ensuring there is peace and safety in the land, as she opted that “abortion clinics are least of our worries now.”

“Speaking from a viewpoint of a faith leader, we are not allowed to retaliate against an offence committed against us, how much more abort a human life, but I will also point out the fact that we all don’t share same belief, and if the Almighty God gave each one free will, and will not impose his ways on anyone, can we then stop people from exercising their freewill?

“It is just like putting oil and water in the same container and expecting them to blend, and that will never happen. Truth is that, whether or not we legalize abortion, those that are influenced and pressured to do it will always find a way around it, and this is a good place to state the fact that the government is there to represent the interest of all her citizens and what I personally will oppose is when a law is enacted and targeted against a particular group of people to oppress them.

“The government can legalize abortion and set up abortion clinics on every street, but it will take someone to walk into the clinics to get her pregnancy aborted, and this is where faith groups need to step up their act by setting up support groups and centers for women and girls who find themselves in difficult positions like rape victim’s etc,” said Otuya.

Tasking Christians particularly leaders, she noted: “If those behind the abortion thing home and abroad can invest so much in pushing their agenda worldwide, I see no reason why we in the faith circle can’t do more, and if the human right card is played, then we must also prepare to ride the ripples.

“It took a community of people coming together to push their agenda and it will also take the community coming together to proffer alternative, if a girl gets pregnant and knows she has a place she can go and get support without being shamed, will she go for abortion? I see all these as opportunities to make our love light shine in the darkness that is covering the earth.”

General Secretary and CEO of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi on his part said the evils going on in the society were worrisome. Sanusi, therefore, called on the nation and the world to seek God and shun evil, asserting that anyone in his or her right senses will not think of rape or incest

