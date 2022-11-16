Furore over Osimhen’s absence as Eagles get set for Portugal duel

The decision by Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to be excused from the Super Eagles friendly match against Portugal slated for tomorrow has been generating furore as reports suggested that the forward is not injured as claimed. Some sources within the squad said the forward feigned injury to opt out of the game after failing to secure extra days off from his Serie A club. A source said the former Lille forward excused himself because he wants to spend more time with his new baby girl and the mother.

This develo p m e n t has not g o n e down w e l l w i t h some people in- cluding a former international Mobi Oparaku who accused Osimhen of sabotage. “This is sabotage. He wasn’t injured, I saw him at the weekend and he was not substituted due to injury,” the 1998 Super Eagles World Cup star told Brila FM.

“Because it’s friendly and we are not going to the World Cup he has come out to say he is not playing. This is sabotage he should be sanctioned.“ Meanwhile, Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has the full complement of invited players as three-time African champions Nigeria get set for what could be a fiery international friendly with Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday.

In camp are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Adebayo Adeleye, defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele- Aribo. There are also forwards Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman. Forward Samuel Chukwueze was being expected on Tuesday night.

