Furore over Port Harcourt Refinery’s $1.5bn repair

Condemnation has greeted the Federal Government’s $1.5 billion investment for the repair of Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, shows reasons some stakeholders described Nigeria as a massive theatre of comedy and waste of fund

 

Despite processing no crude oil in June, 2020, Nigeria’s three refineries still cost the country N10.23 billion in expenses, a report published by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has shown.

 

NNPC says the three refineries, located in Warri, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna, processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works being carried out on them.

 

The Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (PHRC), which has the capacity of producing 210,000 barrels per day, is, however, in the news. The Federal Executive Council (FEC), last week, announced the approval of $1.5 billion to repair the Port Harcourt refinery.

 

Stakeholders kick

Experts in economics, petroleum engineering and management have rejected the approval of $1.5 billion to repair the refinery, describing the move as wasteful. In separate interviews, they maintained that the move would only deepen the belief in many quarters that Nigeria is “a massive theater of comedy and waste of fund.”

 

Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said sectors like power, security and railway would make meaningful use of $1.5 billion than rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery, which had for years undergone turn around maintenance without any impact on the nation.

 

According to him, the refineries should be sold to the private sector in their current state and allow same to bring the facility alive.

 

A petroleum engineer, Martin Onovo, added that the current administration lacked the integrity to bring the refinery alive. According to the one-time presidential aspirant under the banner of National Conscience Party (NCP), the $1.5 billion approved for the rehabilitation of the refinery is too much and leaves Nigerians wondering if government is contemplating building new refineries.

 

A business management expert, Chied Sunny Onuesoke  corroborated Onovo’s view. The Federal Government’s approval of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery is a waste of tax payers’ money, Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Delta State governorship aspirant, said.

 

He wondered what it will cost to build a new refinery that the Federal Government has to sink $1.5 billion into repairs alone and advised government to sell the four refineries.

 

“Another rehabilitation? Why not sell off the old scraps that never worked and build new ones? Nigeria as a nation is a massive theatre of comedy and waste of fund.

 

“Since the past years, we have been reading about millions of dollars invested in rehabilitation or turn around .aintenance (TAM) of the refineries, but never heard they refined any fuel. In the past five years, the refineries have been producing just dust. It is ridiculous for anyone to suggest that they will get it to 90 per cent production level if rehabilitated.

 

Nigerians should see this new approval for what it is – another waste of public fund,” he stated.

 

He suggested that government should sell all the four refineries and use the fund to build one new refinery that will serve the nation efficiently instead of continuous waste of funds in the four refineries under the guise of rehabilitation or TAM.

 

The approval

FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari  had approved the sum for the rehabilitation. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the rehabilitation would be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months.

He said the contract was awarded to an Italian company, Technimont SPA, who are experts in refinery maintenance.

He explained that the funding had three components from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) internally generated revenue (IGR), budgetary allocations provisions and Afreximbank.

 

Zero revenue, N10 billion cost in June

 

Despite processing no crude oil in June, 2020, Nigeria’s three refineries still cost the country N10.23 billion in expenses, a report published by NNPC showed.

NNPC says the three refineries, located in Warri, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna, processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works being carried out on them. PHRC has the capacity of producing 210,000 barrels per day, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) can produce 110,000 barrels per day while the Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) has 125,000 barrels per day production capacity.

 

“In June 2020, the Corporation’s three refineries processed no crude and combined yield efficiency is 0.00 per cent owing largely to on-going rehabilitation works at the refineries. “There was no associated  crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production, but operational expenses amounted to ₦10.27 billion.

 

This resulted in an operating deficit of ₦10.23 billion by the refineries, according to the report.

 

Breakdown of losses

 

In a breakdown, Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.68 billion, Port- Harcourt Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.76 billion while Kaduna Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded the highest operating deficit of N4.79 billion.

 

The declining operational performance, which the group said is “attributable to the on-going revamping of the refineries, is expected to further enhance capacity utilisation once completed.”

 

However, even before the maintenance, a report in June showed that the refineries suffered a cumulative loss of N1.64 trillion from 2014 to 2018.

 

The report stated that the combined losses from PHRC and KRPC were N208.6 billion in 2014; N252.8 billion in 2015; N290.6 billion in 2016; N412 billion in 2017 and N475 billion in 2018.

 

Last line

Many Nigerians have called for the privatisation of the refineries to avoid constant losses from them.

 

However, the new NNPC management says it will rehabilitate them and continue to own them.

