Fury calls on Joshua to sign fight contract

Joshua lost the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF belts to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021, but Fury still holds the WBC title Tyson Fury has urged Anthony Joshua to “give British fans what they want” and sign a contract for a heavyweight world-title fight in December. WBC champion Fury, 34, had given fellow Briton Joshua, 32, an ultimatum to sign by Monday, but said on social media he has extended the deadline to Thursday. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he is “baffled” by Fury’s latest demands.

“The ball is in your court, everything is done,” said Fury. “We have [broadcasters] BT, DAZN and ESPN all on the same page, they’re happy with everything. “If you have any dignity and pride about you, you’ll get this contract signed today. “I’m chucking you a massive bone but I know I can punch your face in so I’m willing to give you an opportunity.

Let the British fans have what they want.” In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Hearn responded by saying he had “absolutely no idea” what Fury was going to do next. “I don’t think we’re a million miles away but I don’t know really whether Tyson Fury wants this fight,” added Hearn.

 

