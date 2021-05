Fury confirms showdown with Joshua for Aug 14

World Boxing Champion WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, has said his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug 14.

In a video posted to Twitter, Fury said: “I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 per cent on, Aug 14.”

Fury, a year older than Joshua, added: “All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it.”

What is widely expected to be the richest fight in British boxing history started to loom into view when Fury stopped Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title in February last year after Joshua had avenged the only loss of his professional career by defeating Ruiz.

Joshua retained his three belts in December with a ninth-round knockout of mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title

