Fury offers to train Joshua for Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury has offered to train Anthony Joshua for his rematch bout with Oleksandr Usyk, saying he would guarantee a victory for his fellow British boxer.

Usyk defeated Joshua by unanimous decision less than two weeks ago, as the former world cruiserweight champion outboxed his larger opponent over the course of 12 rounds.

Fury had advised Joshua to go “all-out” against Usyk before the fight, a tactic which may have served the Londoner far better than the tentative approach which he used.

World heavyweight champion Fury was speaking to Fox Sports Australia and revealed that he is willing to train Joshua for his rematch against Usyk.

“I believe that all heavyweights have got a chance, for sure. I believe that if I trained Anthony Joshua for the fight with Usyk then he’d definitely win the fight.” Fury said.

Like this: Like Loading...