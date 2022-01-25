Fury pushing for Joshua step aside deal

Anthony Joshua is in talks to step aside from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk so the Ukrainian can fight Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight bout.

Fury’s promoters Bob Arum and Frank Warren have been pushing for Dillian Whyte to agree terms while simultaneously speaking to Joshua’s team about stepping aside so Fury can fight Usyk next.

An agreement for either fight is expected to be reached by Wednesday when the Fury v Whyte purse bids will take place.

Whyte, the mandatory challenger to Fury’s WBC belt, is adamant he deserves more than a 20% cut of the fight revenue, the split ordered by the WBC, and purse bids for the fight have been postponed three times while talks continue.

Team Fury have become frustrated with the delays having already pencilled in Fury to fight on 26 March in Cardiff, and the offer to Joshua to step aside could pressure Whyte into agreeing terms. Should purse bids take place, rival promoters will be able to bid to stage Fury v Whyte.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...