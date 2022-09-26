Sports

Fury says Joshua fight off

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tyson Fury has declared he will not be fighting Anthony Joshua because “no contract has been signed” after his self-imposed 5pm deadline on Monday.

Joshua said on Sunday he will sign the contract to fight Fury after the WBC champion issued an ultimatum if they are to put together their all-British heavyweight battle this year.

Fury, who initially called for Joshua to sign the contract by Monday, returned to Instagram to state that Joshua had until 5pm otherwise he will walk away from the deal.

But Fury later went on Instagram to say: “It’s official. D Day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5pm Monday, no contract has been signed. It’s officially over for Joshua. He’s now out in the cold with the wolfpack. Forget about it. Idiot. Coward!”

He goes on to say: “I always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King. Good luck with your career, and your life.”

Joshua had assured Fury on Sunday that he would sign the contract, saying: “It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right.

“Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

Fury may still fight before the end of the year, but the undisputed showdown with WBO, WBA and IBF titlist Oleksandr Usyk will have to wait until next year.

Mahmoud Charr last week called on Fury to forget about fighting Joshua in December, and to fight him instead.

Former WBA ‘regular’ champion Charr insists Fury should not be fighting Joshua, following AJ’s back-to-back defeats at the hands of Usyk.

“First of all, if Fury fights AJ next, it’s not good for boxing. AJ is mentally broken and he needs recovery from his two losses,” Charr told Sky Sports.

“If Eddie Hearn accepts this fight vs Fury, Eddie [will] have to change his business. I think Fury will give AJ a bad knockout, [given] his mental position now.

“Everyone knows Fury promised more than one time to fight me. If he is the real Spartan, he must fight the real Superman. It’s me.

“I’m coming from a five-win [streak] and God gave me another chance to live. Everyone knows I come from getting shot in my stomach and two hip operations. Never forget, seven months later I became the first Arabic heavyweight champion of the world.

“This story is the same like Fury, to not give up and fight for legacy. I want Fury next. Don’t be scared, Spartan, take my challenge!”

*Courtesy: sky sports

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okagbare: World Athletics encourages doping, Chioma Ajunwa alleges

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Nigeria’s only individual Olympics gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa- Opara, has blamed the World Athletics for the growing cases of doping in the sport.   Ajunwa, who was speaking on the heels of the ban of Nigeria’s queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare, by World Athletics, said WA deepened the doping problem by adopting a new […]
Sports

Nigerian Triathlon Union stages elective congress in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Triathlon Union (NTU) will hold its Elective Congress in the Boardroom of the Nigeria Olympic Committee on Thursday February 24 (today). The outgoing President of the Union, Prince Wale Oladunjoye, stated that the Congress is being held according to the constitution of the NTU, approved by the International Triathlon Union. The Union had […]
Sports

Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested going months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labour practices ahead of the tournament. Like other Gulf […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica