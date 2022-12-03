Fury v Chisora III: Referee stops one-sided contest in 10th

Tyson Fury retained his WBC world heavyweight title with a brutal stoppage of Derek Chisora – to set up an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 34, maintained his unbeaten record in front of 60,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC.

Fellow Briton Chisora, 38, was hurt repeatably by the dominant champion and the referee waved off the one-sided contest in the 10th round.

Usyk, holder of the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belts, was ringside in London.

For Chisora, it was the 13th loss of his 46-fight career.

Earlier this week, the pair shook hands and promised to stand toe-to-toe in the opening three minutes with Chisora promising “the best first round the heavyweight game has ever seen”.

And, in front of an incredible atmosphere – despite the cold conditions at an outdoor December night in London – the two fighters tried to provide the entertainment they had promised.

But the fight did prove a mismatch as Fury was a level above his opponent and can now look forward to a potential undisputed heavyweight showdown with Ukrainian Usyk in 2023.

Dubois survives huge scare to retain WBA (regular) belt

Earlier, Britain’s Daniel Dubois survived a huge scare, coming back after being knocked down three times in the first round to beat South Africa’s Kevin Lerena and retain his WBA (regular) heavyweight belt.

The 25-year-old was facing a second defeat of his career and also suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in a horrendous opening three minutes.

However, after regaining his composure in the second, Dubois, who has gained 18 of his 19 victories inside the distance, caught Lerena in the third, sending him to the canvas.

Lerena got up, but it was the signal for a barrage of punches from Dubois as the home favourite sensed this was his moment.

A truly brilliant uppercut – which drew gasps from the fans when replayed on the stadium’s four big screens – rocked Lerena’s head back and the South African was on the verge of going down again when referee Howard Foster moved in to stop it.

A loss for Dubois would not only have seen him lose his WBA regular belt, but end his hopes of fighting Usyk in the future.

It was a superb recovery as he showed great character to turn this fight around in such dramatic style.

“It was amazing. He caught me on the top of my head. I feel my knee went,” Dubois told BT Sport Box Office.

“But I have the heart of a warrior, and I just thought, calm down.

“I was looking for shots that weren’t there, I had to recover and come back out. I saw the opening, went for it and the rest is history.

“I felt a bit rusty, like I wasn’t there in the first round, but at least I was able to land my shots.

“I’ve never boxed in front of as many people, hopefully many more to come.”

