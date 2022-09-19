Fury vs Joshua may break pay-per-view record

The world title fight between loquacious British boxer Tyson Fury and Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua have been backed to “shatter all pay-per-view records” and overshadow any “World Cup glory” in the process.

The heavyweight pair are in the closing stages of tying up a shock deal to fight on December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Promoter Frank Warren, who has sent a contract to AJ, believes it will sell 2million PPVs, breaking the UK record currently set at 1.5m.

And depending on how England fare in their World Cup group stage, they could play on the same weekend as the proposed Battle of Britain. Warren told the Daily Star: “For years we’ve wanted this to happen and we were close before but now seems to be the time it will finally happen “What a treat for British fight fans that it will take place on these shores, too.

