Fusion Tennis Foundation’ tourney’ll produce superstars –Quadri

Organiser of the Fusion Sports Foundation Tennis Summer Clinic/Tournament Fuad Quadri has said the success of the maiden edition of the programme underpinned its capacity to produce talents that will become superstars in the nearest future. Quadri, who is a former number one junior player in Nigeria, said the Foundation’s aim was to discover and monitor talents with the summer clinic.

“If we keep organising this Tennis Summer/Tournament, we can get more than 500 children who will become stars in future. We’ve seen Mofifunoluwa Atilola in the under 10 and under 12 categories, the Osajis’ siblings and other talented players that we can nurture for the future.”

