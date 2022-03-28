FUTA mourns ex-VC’s death

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has mourned the death of its immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Gregory Daramola. Daramola died on Friday aged 65.
In a statement by its Registrar, Richard Arifalo, the school said said it was shocked and saddened by Daramola’s passing. Daramola served as FUTA’s sixth Vice-Chancellor between May 2012 and May 2017 died on Friday.
The school said: “Professor Daramola served FUTA creditably well in various capacities.
During his tenure as Vice- Chancellor, he consolidated on the gains of his predecessors and charted new frontiers of development, particularly in the areas of rebranding, internationalization, and renewal of critical infrastructure.”