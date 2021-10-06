FUTO, Pantami’s appointment and Nigeria’s tech

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have bothered putting up this topic. But for the fact that my person strongly detests seeing people acting idly, I thought it wise to go contrary to the fundamental wish of my noble pen.

A few weeks back, I woke from sleep only to be greeted by fathomless unsubstantiated speculations concerning the revered Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).

The ripples, which resulted in inconsequential uproar, weren’t unconnected with the recent appointment of Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami as a Professor in Cyber Security by FUTO.

Pantami is the incumbent Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. He was appointed in August, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve in that capacity. It’s noteworthy that the ministry, which was created in 2011, was formerly addressed as Ministry of Communication Technology.

The news that made the rounds had it that the man in question wasn’t qualified to be appointed a professor, for reasons best known to the originators, and that the required processes weren’t adhered to.

My darling wife, who was seated very close to me, calmly cast a glance at me towards ascertaining my reaction over the unexpected news. I therein told her that the FUTO I knew – to the best of my knowledge – had never been in the public sphere for the wrong reason, hence could sense some elements of pranks from mischief makers.

Lest we get it twisted, I‘m neither here to discuss Pantami – as a person or public office holder – nor eulogize FUTO, but to simply set the records straight. Hence, I’m doing this as a concerned Nigerian.

For those who have hitherto been following this column on a weekly basis, they could boldly enthuse that it’s an epitome of technology or tech-driven issues. It suffices to assert that the above topic was found worthy to fit in today’s edition, because it obviously pertains to what the column represents.

As an individual and professional, I know the nitty-gritty of FUTO, starting from her origin, thus have taken time to painstakingly x-ray what exactly transpired as regards the said appointment.

Aside the misinterpretation of the entire process that heralded the professorial recognition, I and my likes became more pained when realized that the uninformed members of the public were busy using different kinds of ill-advised words to qualify the appointment letter issued to the appointee and its consequent acceptance, as they were purportedly seen flying on the social media.

In some quarters, they preposterously reported that Pantami accepted the appointment even before he was recognized, thereby attempting to ridicule the prestigious name earned by FUTO. However, having aptly scrutinized the so-called letters, I deduced that the acceptance came after the appointee was temporarily appointed prior to his substantive appointment or regularization.

Besides, how could the public get hold of a personal letter issued to a certain Nigerian? This further insinuates that the purported letters of appointment cum acceptance were doctored by some unscrupulous elements ostensibly in a bid to tarnish the reputation of the key persons involved. This equally smacks of mischief.

Talking about what qualified the appointee, or if he truly deserved the appointment, on what basis actually was the debate on? From my candid observation and experience thus far, what basically qualifies anyone for professorial post – either via promotion or appointment – are purely teaching and research, having obtained his or her doctoral degree in a certain area of specialization.

The number of years of teaching or research it takes one to acquire such a rank as professor becomes something very different. In other words, what one was able to achieve, for instance within six years, another person could accomplish same within a shorter period. So, it’s not really about how long, but how well. It is, therefore, about the content.

More so, for any university or research institute to award/assign a professorial post to an applicant, he or she must unarguably be holistically assessed by a group of both internal and external assessors. This means, a particular team of professionals in the concerned university or institute who specialize in the applicant’s area/field would be needed to carry out the assessment.

Thereafter, the application and papers would be forwarded to another group of specialized individuals outside the institution for further peer-review. The members of this very team are usually drawn from different institutions across the country. This is to assert that the required assessment, which sometimes takes many months or even a few years, is so rigorous and thorough.

Personally, I’m of the view that the best way to assess people for a professorial position is to critically consider their practical contributions and accomplishments in the field they practise, rather than the usual tradition of paper publications. I think such criteria or requisite is being used by some institutions of note across the globe.

More so, a concern was also raised, saying Pantami was not an Associate Professor as at the time he tendered his application, thus wasn’t qualified to out-rightly attain to the height of a full professor. Let’s assume he wasn’t an Associate/Assistant Professor as was alleged; does that made him unqualified for the position he sought for? Based on my knowledge, I’m strongly aware that a certain level or rank could be skipped for someone as a result of their previous performance, achievement, or contribution in their field of service.

I vividly know of an individual who didn’t undergo his Master of Science (M.Sc.) programme before proceeding to his doctorate; the university where he obtained his first degree graciously skipped M.Sc for his person, hence they permitted him to pursue his doctoral degree without the latter, probably owing to his performance during the former. I’m not here to defend anyone, but to disabuse us of the notion that some rules cannot be changed for someone’s uncommon accomplishments.

If the above analysis really holds water, I wonder if some persons in some quarters are in doubt of the ability of the FUTO Management to handle or conduct the needed exercise reliably. From what I deduced, it seems this thought of mine forms the basis of the on-going speculations.

In case we have forgotten, or need to recall the person who was at the helm of affairs of the FUTO Management when the said application was received, he is Prof. Francis C. Eze; a renowned professor of Physics. My personal knowledge of his person indicates he naturally does not joke with competence and integrity.

Also, the person presently piloting the University Management is Prof. Mrs. Nnenna N. Oti; a well-celebrated amazon who had obviously distinguished herself in both academics and ethics. For her to have recorded the feat by emerging as the first woman ever to occupy such a position, you could imagine what she is made of.

The given hints about the aforementioned dons are verifiable. So, I would advise you to do the findings yourself toward saving you some elements of scepticism. It’s advisable to always avail ourselves of the opportunity to embark on an intensive enquiry whenever any unclear news arrived our desk.

Like I earlier pointed out that I’m not here to hold brief for the appointee, neither am I interested in pouring encomium on anyone; but rather, to set the records straight. This has, since inception, been the sole concern of this column; to objectively analyze or scrutinize any tech-driven issue.

Lest I forget; it would interest us to bear in mind that FUTO has over the years remained a household name in countless industries or establishments not just in Nigeria, but across the global community. This is so, because the major strongholds of these firms are products of the University. Suffice it to say that FUTO has graciously written her name in gold whenever technological training and research are mentioned.

The University teachers and students had won unquantifiable laurels in academics and innovations, and are still currently doing so. It’s the content of the institution that invariably results in these numerous unending achievements. FUTO is indeed a brand name in Nigeria’s technology. These assertions are obvious and also verifiable.

So, I do not comprehend the reason someone seated somewhere would want to take the University to a state of ridicule – even going extra mile of doubting the existence of Cyber Security Department in FUTO – perhaps because he knows how to use the pen or tongue, as might be the case.

Maybe their concern or worry is because the professorial appointment was allocated to someone who is presently occupying a public/political office. But they forgot that the person in question is a technocrat, not a politician. In other words, any professional could find him/herself in such position.

It only becomes illegal, or goes against the extant law, when the person receives salary from both areas. Hence, as long as the person still earns salaries for the services rendered in the first office, they are expected to decline the statutory pay from the second office till they terminate the former.

It’s worth noting that a few Nigerians I look up to today, acquired their professorial rank when they were serving the country in a certain public office. There’s no need mentioning names in order not to contradict the scenario or main essence of this piece, but I’m not unaware that the discerning minds in our midst understand the point being buttressed herein.

Come to think of it; how sure are we that someone else who occupies a similar position to Pantami’s had not in the past applied for a professorial post in FUTO? So, if some other related office holders had actually tendered such applications, why weren’t they appointed as professors? Why would it be only Pantami that was qualified for such appointment?

Thus, if the assessment that heralded his appointment was truly influenced as being insinuated in some quarters, the other persons who possess such immunity or affluence as he does would have taken same measures to have their way. Read my lips!

I’m not a fan of Pantami, and had never been. I’m rather making efforts to appraise some facts in a logical manner and would want us to read the lines word to word, so we can aptly decipher the true meaning.

I don’t want to believe some persons are trying to link the personal differences they share with others, to the bone of contention. Whenever we criticize professionally, we ought to endeavour to scrutinize the content, not the container; concentrate on the value, not the person. Hence, pay attention to the process, not the individual assessors.

At this juncture, I advise, issues that ordinarily should be deliberated as family matters ought not to be brought for public discourse. We shouldn’t, therefore, take priorities for granted while trying to please frivolities.

It’s preposterous to exhume a body, if actually it was well buried. Think about it!

