FUTO recalls staff amidst COVID-19

The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) has recalled its teaching staff to their duty posts amidst fear of the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Ezeh maintained that the resumption was based on a fresh directive from the Federal Government which advised institutions to close by 2p.m. daily and strictly adopt all COVID-19 safety protocol.

This is even as the federal government was yet to review directives restricting resumption of schools while the pandemic persisted. In a recent circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, all federal government ministries, agencies and institutions were reminded that the directive on the strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols was still in force.

The HOS had stipulated that only officers on GL-14 and above and officers performing essential services were to report for duty while other categories of officers should be encouraged to work from home. But in a resumption order contained in an internal memorandum, signed by the registrar of FUTO, J. U. Nnabuihe on 2oth July, 2020, the university management directed all non-teaching staff to resume work immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...