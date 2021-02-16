News

FUTO VC denies ceding land to host communities

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze has dismissed as untrue, claims that the federal government ceded 300 hectares of land to FUTO host communities.

 

This is also as he denied claims that he refused to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) presented to the university management by the attorney of the host communities for the purported implementation of the ceded lands to the host communities.

 

Attorney of the host communities of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Mr. Sam Anokam, had allegedly accused the Vice-Chancellor of stalling the implementation of the agreement by his refusal to sign the MOU between the host communities and the university.

 

However, addressing a press conference yesterday, Eze said that at no time did the Federal Government cede any land to the host communities, accusing the attorney to the host communities of spreading falsehood.

 

He said: “The Governing Council of the University had set up a committee on conflict resolution which had been meeting with the host communities and the Imo state government.

 

The council had proposed that the federal government could cede at least 900 hectares of land to host communities. The state government had directed the commissioner for lands and the Surveyor general of the state to work with FUTO and work out the exact hectares of land that would be ceded to the host communities through the state government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

U.S. fighting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria with $6bn – Deputy Chief Mission

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The United States Deputy Chief Mission to Nigeria, Ms Kathleen FitzGibbon, yesterday disclosed that the United States government through President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has invested more than $6 billion in the fight against HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria since 2003. FitzGibbon disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during launch of Anti-retroviral Therapy […]
News

Real estate: Why Lagos State is losing income

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Until Lagos State regulates it’s burgeoning real estate sector, the state government will continue to loose huge income that should accrue to it from the sector. The Managing Director of PWAN Plus Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Homes), Dr. Julius Oyedemi, expressed the view in support of Lagos State government’s […]
News Top Stories

WHO, 1,750 experts parley on emerging variants

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has begun expanding its scientific collaboration and monitoring of emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. WHO, in a statement posted on its website, stated the agency had met with scientists globally to discuss critical knowledge gaps and research priorities for emerging variants of the virus. WHO convened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica