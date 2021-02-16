FUTO VC denies ceding land to host communities

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze has dismissed as untrue, claims that the federal government ceded 300 hectares of land to FUTO host communities.

This is also as he denied claims that he refused to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) presented to the university management by the attorney of the host communities for the purported implementation of the ceded lands to the host communities.

Attorney of the host communities of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Mr. Sam Anokam, had allegedly accused the Vice-Chancellor of stalling the implementation of the agreement by his refusal to sign the MOU between the host communities and the university.

However, addressing a press conference yesterday, Eze said that at no time did the Federal Government cede any land to the host communities, accusing the attorney to the host communities of spreading falsehood.

He said: “The Governing Council of the University had set up a committee on conflict resolution which had been meeting with the host communities and the Imo state government.

The council had proposed that the federal government could cede at least 900 hectares of land to host communities. The state government had directed the commissioner for lands and the Surveyor general of the state to work with FUTO and work out the exact hectares of land that would be ceded to the host communities through the state government

