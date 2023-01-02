Sports

FUTSAL Lagos League set to kickoff

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Exhibition matches charting the history of FUTSAL in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole was centre staged in a packed NIS Gymnasium at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos on Saturday December 31, 2022.

The Futsal Lagos Exhibition Games traces the journey of the indoor round leather game as it is expected to open doors to the first ever FUTSAL League competition in the country.

Speaking during the event in Lagos, the Executive Director of Futsal Lagos and Managing Partner WLB Sports Limited, the Company set to run the professional league, Uwana Etuk, said he feels their expectations are already being met and the exhibition game will give FUTSAL more exposure.

“Our expectations are already being met and there is an array of talents being displayed,” he said. “From the look of things, we would be able to harness these talents and even discover much more talents, when the league starts.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

