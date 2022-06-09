News

Future Concerns Nigeria bags double award at Shell Leaders and Contractors CEO Conference 2022.

…Leadership and learner mindset as well as wellness and care responsibility awards.

Future Concerns Nigeria Limited (FCNL), has been awarded for leadership in two categories – The Wellness and Care, and Leadership Commitment and Leaners Mindset awards. Both awards were given at the 2022 Shell Leaders and Contractors CEO Conference, 2022 held recently in the Shell of Port Harcourt as part of the CEO leadership charter.

In acknowledging the awards, Chairman of Future Concerns Group, Engr. (Dr.) Anthony Oguike stated that FCNL strives to bridge the gap between knowledge, leadership, and learning as well as achieve results by empowering young vibrant and veteran professionals with leadership skills and values that will help them make long-lasting strides and contributions within society, and ultimately toward ensuring high performance at the Client location.

He said “We insist on not just professionalism, excellence as a habit, but integrity, happiness, knowledge, commitment, honesty, and innovation. Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other which is what drives us to collaborate and to innovate solutions for our clients.

“Leadership around here means that for everything we start, we will finish and learner mentality has helped us adopt winning ways and best practices from clients and Shell is at the pinnacle of such transfer of knowledge. Our growth stems from our mantra – CRIC- which stands for Competence, Respect, Innovation, and Client-focus, all these drive everything we do.

Engr. Oguike thanked Shell for such accolades, the awards and for providing industry relevant trainings through the years and he assured Shell of an even better performance moving forward.

Also in attendance at the conference was Mrs. Eunice Ekwenugo, Chief Operating Officer, COO Future Concerns Safety Center who was acknowledged for 25 years of meritorious service at The Future Concerns Group.

The Future Concerns Safety Center is an intelligent business platform and resource for corporate HSE & Emergency Response Services, and key service provider to The Shell Companies in Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

