News

Future lies with religious, political elites, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the future of the country lies with the religious and political leaders.

Osinbajo said this Wednesday evening while receiving a delegation of Imams, Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders from all over the country who paid him a courtesy call.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President told his visitors that unity and tolerance were crucial values needed to safeguard peace and stability in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.

After listening to several members of the delegation who spoke on ways of forging unity in the country, Osinbajo said: “I am enriched from what I have heard today and I have noted all the issues. I wish we had a bit more time. I agree we should engage more. The issues you have raised show us clearly that the future of this country lies with the elites, especially religious and political elites.”

He urged religious and political elites to show more responsibility in ensuring peace and positive changes in society.

Osinbajo insisted that the religious elites, just like the political elites, were responsible for ensuring positive change.

He suggested the creation of a forum of religious leaders who see themselves more on a rescue mission with the purpose of forging more understanding among the citizenry.

The Vice President also observed that Nigeria remained a country with both Muslim and Christian population noting that even in the Southwest; both religions are practised in many families adding that “as Christians and Muslims we must preach love and tolerance.”

In his own remarks, the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Prof. Ibrahim Maqa ri, said that they (religious leaders) also have a duty to pray for Nigeria which they have been doing.

In the same vein, the President of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Ustaz Shehu Usman, commended the Vice President for his “invaluable contribution to nation-building,” while another member of the delegation, Sheikh Dr. Haroun Ajah, the Southeast Coordinator of the Council of Ulama praised the Vice President for being “sound, exceptional and intelligent.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Arrest of village head, others: Enugu community sends SOS to Ugwuanyi, CP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Natives of Ogbozinne- Ndiagu Community, Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the state’s Commissioner of Police, to probe the alleged unlawful arrest and prosecution of its village head /Chairman of the community, Chief John Oko and others by the police. They said the development […]
News Top Stories

FG restates commitment to growth in oil & gas sectors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the promotion of programmes, policies and investment cooperation with other countries as it seeks to drive growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. P   ermanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, made this declaration in a keynote address at the Nigeria Oil and Gas […]
News

Ekpeyong was a formidable ally – Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says Ex party chair helped translate his govt’s vision as Commissioner Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says the former State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Obong Udo Ekpeyong, was a formidable ally who helped translate the visions of his administration. The Governor who spoke at the funeral service in honour of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica