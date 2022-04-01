News

Future of Nigeria lies with religious, political elites, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the future of the country lies with the religious and political leaders. Osinbajo said this Wednesday evening while receiving a delegation of Imams, Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders from all over the country, who paid him a courtesy call. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President told his visitors that unity and tolerance were crucial values needed to safeguard peace and stability in a multi-religious society like Nigeria. After listening to several members of the delegation who spoke on ways of forging unityinthecountry, Osinbajo said: “I am enriched from what I have heard today and I have noted all the issues.

I wish we had a bit more time. I agree we should engage more. The issues you have raised show us clearly that the future of this country lies with the elites, especially religious and political elites.” He urged religious and political elites to take greater responsibility in ensuring peace and positive changes in society. Osinbajo insisted that the religious elites, just like the political elite, were responsible for ensuring positive change. He suggested the creation of a forum of religious leaders who see themselves more on a rescue mission, with the purpose of forging more understanding among the citizenry.

The Vice President also observed that Nigeria remained a country with both Muslim and Christian population, noting that even in the SouthWestbothreligionsare practised in many families. He added: “As Christians and Muslims, we must preach love and tolerance.” In his own remarks, the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Prof Ibrahim Maqari, said that they (religious leaders) also have a duty to pray for Nigeria, which they have been doing. In the same vein, the Presidentof MuslimStudents’Society of Nigeria, Ustaz Shehu Usman, commendedtheVice President for his “invaluable contribution to nation-building,” while another member of the delegation, Sheikh Dr Haroun Ajah, the South East Coordinator of the Council of Ulama, praised the Vice President for being “sound, exceptional and intelligent.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Security beefed at APC secretariat

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…it’s routine safety check –Party Security was yesterday beefed up at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. The police positioned their vehicles at the two sides of the Blantyre Street where the secretariat is located. However, the Secretary to the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, said “it’s a routine […]
News

Dr. William Rahal’s fans are obsessed over his good looks and style sense

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  His determination to provide quality care and life-changing results have earned him international respect and the privilege to lead the field of cosmetic medicine to a new standard of care. However, there’s another thing that makes Dr. William Rahal one of the most followed celebrity cosmetic surgeons in the US – his looks! Here […]
News

Celebrating Nigeria’s Independence with philanthropy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Duncan Onyemuwa better known as Duncan Daniels, has concluded arrangements to distribute palliatives to the less privileged in the society on October 1 to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day. Duncan, is a US based music producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The founder and CEO of Dunkishrock Productions said he will be giving out clothes, groceries and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica