Future of Nigeria lies with religious, political elites, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the future of the country lies with the religious and political leaders. Osinbajo said this Wednesday evening while receiving a delegation of Imams, Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders from all over the country, who paid him a courtesy call. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President told his visitors that unity and tolerance were crucial values needed to safeguard peace and stability in a multi-religious society like Nigeria. After listening to several members of the delegation who spoke on ways of forging unityinthecountry, Osinbajo said: “I am enriched from what I have heard today and I have noted all the issues.

I wish we had a bit more time. I agree we should engage more. The issues you have raised show us clearly that the future of this country lies with the elites, especially religious and political elites.” He urged religious and political elites to take greater responsibility in ensuring peace and positive changes in society. Osinbajo insisted that the religious elites, just like the political elite, were responsible for ensuring positive change. He suggested the creation of a forum of religious leaders who see themselves more on a rescue mission, with the purpose of forging more understanding among the citizenry.

The Vice President also observed that Nigeria remained a country with both Muslim and Christian population, noting that even in the SouthWestbothreligionsare practised in many families. He added: “As Christians and Muslims, we must preach love and tolerance.” In his own remarks, the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Prof Ibrahim Maqari, said that they (religious leaders) also have a duty to pray for Nigeria, which they have been doing. In the same vein, the Presidentof MuslimStudents’Society of Nigeria, Ustaz Shehu Usman, commendedtheVice President for his “invaluable contribution to nation-building,” while another member of the delegation, Sheikh Dr Haroun Ajah, the South East Coordinator of the Council of Ulama, praised the Vice President for being “sound, exceptional and intelligent.”

