FX crisis: China, others blacklist Nigerian firms

There are indications that exchange rate (forex) volatility rocking the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general has forced foreign techni-cal partners (suppliers) in China and other key developed countries to blacklist Nigerian firms from accessing raw materials for production.

With this, reports have it that many local manufacturers are still grappling to get forex for raw material imports for sustainable production.

Findings revealed that research conducted over the last 18 months indicates that capacity utilisation among Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG MAN) is at an all-time low of 20 per cent with over a third of them having to shut down production due to lack of access to forex for critical raw material. Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer

May & Baker Nigeria Plc., Nnamdi Okafor, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, lamented that stifling forex scarcity and exchange rate volatility had resulted to China blacklisting Nigerian firms from coming for raw materials over defaults on placed raw material order.

Okafor said many members of PMG-MAN had been lacking government’s support since the advent of COVID-19, saying currently it was almost impossible to get up to 20 per cent forex needs for operations. For instance, the May and Baker boss pointed out that the scarcity of forex had made cost of production rise astronomically since it was impossible to get forex, coupled with exchange rate hovering between N450 and N480 to the dollar even though government pegged the rate at N380 for 2020.

He said: “Indeed, forex is a major issue, whether it is the intervention or our normal operations, it is almost impossible to get up to 20 per cent forex needs for your operations. “On the impact of the stifling forex, it has made our cost to go up because our plan for exchange rate in the budget for this year was N380 based on government’s approval.

Today, we are exchanging dollars for N450 and N470. It has given us huge exchange rate loss now because for some of the LCs that was opened, we have to take care of the loss.

“So it is a major issue for our company now because it is eating into our profits, and sometimes it also makes it very difficult for us to bring in our products. So there’s scarcity in the market right now for some of our products.

And the most painful reality is that some of our suppliers, who have confidence in us, gave us credit, but we were unable to pay when the money was due. For instance, we were blacklisted in China that we didn’t pay. “The partner reported the case and people were warned they shouldn’t deal with us. It was very pathetic because we don’t have the naira to honour our LC application. So it is a big problem for us. As a business, I believe that other companies are in this phase.”

Also reacting to the matter, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained that members of the organized private sector (OPS) had been engaging the Federal Government and the CBN on the forex and exchange rate matters, saying it was rough outside there for Nigerian manufacturers.

Yusuf pointed out that the low price of oil at the international market and the exchange rate unification policy (Form M) of the apex bank were causing instability in the exchange rate market. According to him, the private sector group had told the government to prioritise forex availability to the real sector of the economy.

The LCCI DG stated that it was not practical to expect all importers of raw materials, equipment, and other inputs to buy directly from the ultimate producer, manufacturer, or supplier, especially in an economy driven by SMEs.

He said the SMEs were the most vulnerable and would be the first set of casualties of this policy as they do not have the capacity to place huge orders that the main producers or manufacturers would require.

