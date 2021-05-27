Business

FX crisis: Master Bakers hike prices of bread, others by 30 per cent

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replaced the fixed rate of N379/$1 by NAFEX-exchange rate to N410.25/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window coupled with FX squeeze in circulation, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has moved to effective immediately, increase the price of bread and other baked goods in the country by 30 per cent.
National President, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Mansur Umar confirmed this development that the association agreed upon meeting with its members at the just concluded National Executive Council meeting by the national body of the association in Abuja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Revealed! How fights with ‘powerful’ local investors ruined Hadiza Usman

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI, reports

…suspended MD disobeyed Buhari on LADOL, at war with INTELS, BUA   Aside the Auditor General of the Federation’s indictment of suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, of financial malfeasance and reckless spending of humongous amounts of NPA funds, PAUL OGBUOKIRI, reports that at the root of Hadiza’s removal from […]
Business

Allianz Nigeria Insurance pays N1.8bn claims in Q1

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc, a local operating entity of the leading integrated financial services providers worldwide, Allianz, has displayed resilience in its business strategy in spite of the impacts of the Covid 19 in the global and Nigerian economy.   The company in the first quarter of 2020 recorded a claims payout of N1.8 billion […]
Business

FSDH forecasts 10% MPR for 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  PREDICTION Apex bank will continue to drive economic recovery   Analysts at FSDH Merchant Bank have predicted that as part of efforts to drive economic recovery, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to cut the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- to 10.0 per cent in 2021. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica