FX crisis: Master Bakers hike prices of bread, others by 30 per cent

Following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replaced the fixed rate of N379/$1 by NAFEX-exchange rate to N410.25/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window coupled with FX squeeze in circulation, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has moved to effective immediately, increase the price of bread and other baked goods in the country by 30 per cent.

National President, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Mansur Umar confirmed this development that the association agreed upon meeting with its members at the just concluded National Executive Council meeting by the national body of the association in Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...