Business

FX Crisis: Mouka begins backward integration in key production lines

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The new management of Mouka, the market leader in Nigeria’s sleep industry and a new member of the Dolidol International Group, has disclosed that the on-going foreign exchange (FX) crisis in the country has resulted in the company commencing backward integration in some of its key production lines to boost products availability in the Nigerian market. In his welcome speech at the company’s content driver’s immersion session in Lagos recently, Mouka’s Managing Director, Mr. Femi Fapohunda, admitted that the FX crisis was an eye opener for many manufacturing firms in Nigeria. He said the good thing about Mouka was that it had begun the commencement of local backward integration in its production activities long time and that is the reason they are not really feeling the adverse effects of the forex challenges on its operations.

Fapohunda said: “We are in Nigeria, we are operating from Nigeria, so there is no way we can remove the fact about FX because we have some of our products and our materials that are being imported for production. “But the good thing about it is that Mouka, in some years, has built a lot of pace into its supply chain. We have been able to do a bit of backward integration in some areas.” The Mouka MD admitted: “Yes, I will say it is affecting us but I can tell you we are better off than any of our competitors in terms of the impacts.”

While talking on the new change of ownership, the Mouka boss stated: “First and foremost, for those who are not informed, Mouka recently made a smooth transition to sustainable leadership by an exciting change of ownership from private equity to Dolidol, the market leader in the sleep industry of Africa. “This strategic change in ownership elevates Mouka to international player status as we have recently become a member of the Dolidol International Group based out of Morocco. “We will leverage the significant foam science, technical and engineering expertise of Dolidol to boost Mouka’s operations and the quality of its products portfolio.” Fapohunda continued: “This means consumers and trade partners can look forward to new and groundbreaking innovations due to the technological expertise of Dolidol. This strategic ownership will also create additional investments in expanding the Mouka footprint within Nigeria and beyond our borders.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Auto mechanics picket Lagos Assembly over demolition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Automobile Technicians (NATA), Lagos State chapter, has picketed the state House of Assembly over alleged illegal take-over of mechanic villages by the state government. The placard-carrying auto technicians, who defied the heavy rainfall, were seen chanting various solidarity songs during the protest. The inscriptions on their placards included: “Lagos State government stop killing […]
Business

Electric aircraft set to fly by 2026

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

United Airlines Ventures (UAV) has announced that it, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, has invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace.   Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that has the potential to fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade. In addition […]

nngx
Business

Studio Press to delist from NGX

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Studio Press Nigeria Plc has concluded arrangement to getting itself delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). In a notice obtained from NGX, the company noted that: “Further to the Court Sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement between Studio Press Nigeria Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares, with respect to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica