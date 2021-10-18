Business

FX: ‘Dependence on petroleum import worsens scarcity’

Posted on

Nigeria’s efforts to end perennial foreign exchange shortages are not likely to succeed if the country does not address its total dependence on imported petroleum products, analysts at CSL Research have said.

 

The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New  Telegraph yesterday, pointed out that despite improving oil production amid rising prices and Nigeria recently adopting certain measures to boost forex supply, such as issuing dollardenominated bonds, exercising International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the key problem remains that the country’s total dependence on imported petroleum products means that this will continue to consume a significant portion of the country’s scarce forex.

 

According to the analysts, “based on the recently updated external sector statistics of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), FX consumed in the import tion of (refined) Crude Oil between January to August 2021 summed up to $690.19 million, lower than $930.24 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

 

“Over time, the sustained lack of local refining capacity has resulted in the country’s total dependence on imported refined crude oil resulting in a significant portion of the country’s scare FX being spent on importation of petroleum

 

products. “Recently, Nigeria seems to have taken the short-term route to strengthen its FX position by issuing dollar-denominated bonds, exercising special drawing rights, and improving oil production amid rising prices. Nonetheless, the structural issues persist.”

 

Noting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was the major supplier of petroleum products in the country and has been the sole importer of petrol in recent years, “as the market realities have forced petroleum marketers to stop the importation of the product,” the analysts pointed out that “currently, the combined capacity utilisation of the existing refineries stands at zero due to the ongoing revamping of the state-owned refineries according to available data from NNPC.”

 

