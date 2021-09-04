FX: Foreign Investment in Nigeria’s Stock Market shrinks 45% on yoy in July

Investments from outside the shores of Nigeria in the nation’s equities market has continued to dry up due to dearth of foreign exchange for foreign portfolio investors to cash out their investment as and when due. Inappropriate valuation of the Naira against the dollar was another reason cited by analysts for the lull in the space. Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) went down by about 45 percent year on year as at the month of July allowing local investors to dominate the space. Figures obtained from the NGX Limited showed that total foreign investments in the bourse stood at N237.5billion year to date (July 2021) compared to N431.22billion committed into the market by the same foreign investors in the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, total portfolio investment (foreign and domestic) declined by 1.6 percent year to date at N1.12trillion as at July 2021 compared to about N1.11trillion recorded in the same period in the preceding year. The foreigners in the market accounted for only about 21 percent of total portfolio investment turnover in the review period while their domestic counterparts was ahead with about 79 percent.

Contrary to the declining trend which has characterized the activities of foreign investors in recent times, local investors appear to be enjoying a boom in the portfolio investment space as total investment year to date increased by 31.3 percent from N675.6billion within seven months in 2020 to N886.7billion in the same period in 2021. Further breakdown of activities in the market in the review period showed that Institutional domestic investors was the major driver of investment activities in the equities’ space year to date accounting for about 46 percent of total portfolio investment.

According to NGX, Institutional investors have invested about N514billion in select shares of companies listed on its platform in a period of seven months representing an increase of about 44 percent compare to N357billion in the same period in 2020. Retail domestic investors on the other hand accounted for about 33 percent of total portfolio investment in seven months ended July 2021. Year on year, investment by retail investors grew by about 17 percent from N319billion year to date in July 2020 to about N373billion year to date in July 2021.

Experts

Stock market analysts have attributed the declining trend in foreign portfolio investment to the challenge of inadequate availability of foreign exchange and the insecurity situation in the country. Reacting to the development, Ayorinde Akinloye, Finance and Economic Analysts at United Capital Limited attributed the lull in foreign portfolio investment to dearth of foreign exchange in the country and the challenging security situation.

He warned that the situation will persist except the nation boosts its foreign exchange earn-ings to guarantee FPI. Mr. Adeola Alao, stock market analyst and investor noted that foreign portfolio investment unlike their local counterpart needs to evacuate their investment in dollars anytime they needed to cash out from the market but said dollar has become a scarce commodity in the country. Alao further explained that challenge of currency valuation is another hindrance for the offshore investors who needed a right valuation to make a profitable investment in the country.

“Meanwhile, rising dividend yield from stocks in the market is a key reason why domestic investors remain glued to the market. You have stocks who pay as much as eight percent yield on dividend which is not available on some fixed income instruments and it makes sense to put your money here because there are good chances for the investor to also make gains from capital growth,” he argued.

M-o-M review

Total portfolio investment was at it ebbs in July 2021 as turnover dropped 159 percent compared to the figure in January 2021. Gross domestic and foreign portfolio investment which amounted to about N233billion in January 2021 has since dropped to about N90billion in July. As at 31 July 2021, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 10.92 percent from N100.77billion (about $244.88million) in June 2021 to N89.77billion (about $218.20million) in July 2021. The performance of the current month when compared to the performance in July 2020 (N103.21billion) revealed that total transactions decreased by 13.02%.

In July 2021, the total value of transactions executed by Domestic Investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by circa 66 percent. A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (June 2021) revealed that total domestic transactions decreased by 4.02 percent from N77.35billion in June to N74.24billion in July 2021.

Total foreign transactions also decreased by 33.69 percent from N23.42billion (about $56.91million) to N15.53billion (about $37.75million) between June 2021 and July 2021. Retail investors outperformed institutional investors by 2 percent. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (June 2021) revealed that retail transactions increased by 4.24 percent from N36.06billion in June 2021 to N37.59billion in July 2021. However, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 11.24 percent from N41.29billion in June 2021 to N36.65billion in July 2021. In June 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by 54 percent yearon -year.

A further analysis of the total transactions executed between June and May 2021, revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 0.59 percent from N76.90billion in May to N77.35billion in June 2021. Similarly, total foreign transactions increased by 15.43 percent from N20.29billion (about $49.33million) to N23.42billion (about $56.91million) between May 2021 and June 2021. Institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 6 percent. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (May 2021) revealed that retail transactions increased by 9.47 percent from N32.94billion in May 2021 to N36.06billion in June 2021.

However, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 6.07 percent from N43.96billion in May 2021 to N41.29billion in June 2021. In May 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by 58 percent YTD. A further analysis of the total transactions executed between May and April revealed that total domestic transactions decreased by 41.70 percent from N131.91billion in April to N76.90billion in May 2021. Similarly, total foreign transactions decreased by 27.59 percent from N28.02billion (about $68.31million) to N20.29billion (about $49.33million) between April 2021 and May 2021.

Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by 14 percent. A comparison of domestic transactions in May and April revealed that retail transactions decreased by 9.75 percent from N36.50billion in April 2021 to N32.94billion in May 2021. Similarly, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 53.93 percent from N95.41billion in April 2021 to N43.96billion in May 2021. In April 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by circa 64 percent. Institutional Investors outperformed Retail Investors by 44 percent. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (March 2021) revealed that retail transactions decreased by 66.37 percent from N108. 55billion in March 2021 to N36.50billion in April 2021.

However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 20.32 percent from N79.30billion in March 2021 to N95. 41billion in April 2021. In March 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors, year on year by 64 percent. A further analysis of the total transactions executed between March and February also revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 22.37 percent from N153.51billion in February to N187.85billion in March 2021. However, total foreign transactions decreased by 34.53 percent from N62.07billion (about $151.23million) to N40.64billion (about $99.70million) between February 2021 and March 2021. Retail investors outperformed Institutional Investors by 16 percent.

A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (February 2021) revealed that retail transactions increased by 101.77 percent from N53. 80billion in February 2021 to N108. 55billion in March 2021. However, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 20.47 percent from N99.71billion in February 2021 to N79.30billion in March 2021. Domestic Investor still lags Over a 14 year period, domestic transactions decreased by 59.54 percent from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N1.439 trillion in 2020 whilst foreign transactions increased by 18.45 percent from N616billion to N729billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 74 percent of the total transactions carried out in 2020, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 26 percent of the total transactions in the same period. The transaction data for 2021 shows that total foreign transactions are circa N237.49billion, whilst total domestic transactions are circa N886.70billion.

Like this: Like Loading...