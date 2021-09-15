Business

‘FX inflows via I&E window fell to $877m in August’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Foreign capital inflow into the Nigeria economy through the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window dropped to $877 million in the month of August, a 17.3 per cent decline from the $1.06 billion recorded in the previous month, a report by Comercio Partners Asset Management shows. The report also shows that FX inflows from local sources also headed south in August, dropping by 36 per cent from the previous month to record $354 million inflows.

However, the report stated that FX inflows from foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), other foreign sources and the CBN rose by 3.6 per cent, 17.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively when compared to the $165.4 million, $44.4 million, and $279.4 million recorded in the previous month. According to the report, “foreign capital inflow into the Nigeria economy through the I&E FX Window fell to $877 million in the month of August, a 17.3 per cent decline from the $1.06 billion recorded the previous month of July.

“Across all listed channels of FX inflow into the country, other local sources were the only decliner, posting a decline of 36 per cent from the previous month to record $354 million inflows. FX Inflows from FPIs, other foreign sources and the CBN edged up by 3.6 per cent, 17.6 per cent and 0.8 pet cent respectively when compared to the $165.4 million, $44.4 million and $279.4 million recorded in the previous month.”

Furthermore, the report indicates that FX outflow through the I&E window fell to $801.4 million in the month of August, a 19.8 per cent decline when compared to the $999.6 million recorded for the previous month. It also stated that during the same period, there was 30.6 per cent and 28.7 per cent reduction in outflow from other local and foreign sources, while outflows from FPIs and CBN increased by 8.3 per cent and 81.8 per cent respectively. Thus, according to the report, I&E FX Netflow for the month of August 2021 stood at $75.5 million, a 24 per cent increase from the previous month when $60.5 million was recorded.

“It is important that to note that August 2021 netflow places as the highest recorded in over a year,” the report said. New Telegraph reports that analysts at United Capital Research, in a recent note, attributed the surge in demand for dollars at the parallel market, which has resulted in the naira crashing to record lows in that segment of the forex market, to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) inadequate intervention at the I&E window in the last few weeks. The analysts stated: “Over the past week, renewed pressures have resurfaced in the parallel segment of the FX market with exchange rate closing at N520.00/$, from a pre-Bureaux De Change (BDC )FX ban low of N505.00/$. “The sudden pressure at the parallel market coincides with a period of sustained decline in level of transactions at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

To give context, average turnover at the I&E window has declined by 12.0 per cent, 1.7 per cent and 21.3 per cent w/w in each of the last three weeks, from $158.9 billion to $107.9 billion as at the week ended August 20. “At the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the CBN governor had announced the decision to halt the sale of FX to BDCs operators. In doing so, the governor assured the CBN would sustain FX sales to banks who will now become the new distribution channels for retail FX demand.

This, helped to allay the knee-jerk reaction trailing the decision as exchange rate at the parallel market trended lower. “However, in light of the recent pressures coinciding with sustained period of decline in I&E window transactions, we suspect reduced intervention at the I&E window may have moved demand to the limited parallel market, pushing exchange rate higher. In addition, our survey of anecdotal sources in the parallel market revealed there exists scarcity of forex in the parallel market as demand outweighs supply giving unmet demands in the NAFEX window.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Microsoft trims jobs as it enters new fiscal year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it had trimmed its workforce across geographies and teams as it entered a new fiscal year from July 1. The Washington-based software giant declined to elaborate on the roles which had been eliminated, their numbers or their locations, reports Reuters. Business Insider had earlier reported that the company cut […]
Business

NSE records N67bn midweek gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive route to maintain uptrend as bulls sustained grip for the fourth trading session following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 14 losers as market sentiment remained green. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated […]
Business

Firm backs Lagos’ regulatory guidelines on e-hailing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Professional E-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association (PEDPA), has expressed support for the newly reviewed Lagos State Government regulatory guidelines on electronic hailing (e-hailing) drivers, and unionisation in the sector. The association said the newly reviewed laws would guarantee the security of drivers and riders as well as check harassment by officials while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica