FX policy: Banks grapple with surge in fake visas

Although they are fully complying with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy on the sale of foreign exchange to retail end users, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are having a hard time dealing with a sharp increase in the number of people trying to use fake visas to buy FX for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA), findings by New Telegraph show.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had, on July 27, announced that the apex bank was ending its weekly sale of forex to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) due to the currency dealers’ involvement in corrupt activities and deviation from their primary role of providing retail forex sales to customers, who deserve it for legitimate purposes, such as PTA, BTA, tuition fees, medical payments, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) transactions, among others.

With the clampdown on the BDCs, Mr. Emefiele said the CBN would significantly increase and channel its weekly FX allocations hitherto meant for the currency dealers to DMBs, adding that the lenders must ensure that they meet the forex demand of customers who deserve it for legitimate purposes.

New Telegraph, however, gathered that while DMBs have stepped up efforts to boost availability of forex for retail end users, the lenders are now seeing a surge in the number of people who are trying to purchase forex at the official rate through fraudulent means, including the use of fake visas.

A staff of a Tier 1 bank in Lagos, who did not want to be named, told New Telegraph that with DMBs now the primary source of forex for PTA, BTA, tuition fees, medical and other invisible transactions, an increasing number of peoplee, who do not meet the requirements for the purchase of forex set by the lenders and the CBN, especially possession of a valid visa and an international return ticket, wrre devising dubious means of breaching the new forex policy.

The bank staff said: “Although there have always been fraudulent people who come with fake visa to try to buy forex for PTA and BTA, the number of such persons has increased since the CBN stopped forex sales to the BDCs. These days, many people come with visas that they clearly obtained from Oluwole( a part of Lagos where criminals reportedly have the ability to forge any document) but they will try to convince us that such visas are genuine.”

“We are not like personnel of the Immigration Service so it is not easy for us to distinguish between fake and genuine visas,” the bank staff added. Apart from the challenge of fake visas, the bank staff said that lenders were also grappling with the issue of people cancelling their return tickets once they have obtained forex for PTA, BTA.

Corroborating the views of his counterpart in Lagos, a staff of a first tier lender in Abuja, told New Telegraph’s correspondent that lenders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were generally facing the challenge of many people coming with fake visas to purchase forex for PTA, BTA.

According to him, the sharp rise in demand for forex by retail end users in the wake of the CBN’s clampdown on BDCs has made it difficult for banks to distinguish between fake and genuine visas.

He said: “Prior to the introduction of the new forex policy, the demand for PTA and BTA was not as high as what we are experiencing now. Previously, banks were not under this much pressure and if someone comes with a fake visa, there was always a good chance that he could be spotted.

“However, these days, you find so many people coming with visas to countries that Nigerians do not frequently visit. So, it is difficult to for bank staff to tell whether such visas are genuine or not. In fact, you find bank staff sometimes trying to use google to find out how the visas of such countries look like.”

Also confirming that a lot of people who come to buy forex for PTA, BTA cancel their return tickets, he disclosed that in order to address the problem, banks have introduced a declaration form with space for persons applying for PTA and BTA to fill in their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other key details. Efforts by New Telegraph to get the CBN’s reaction were not successful.

At the press conference held after its meeting on August 12, the Bankers’ Committee had warned that a Post-No-Debit (PND) order could be placed on the bank accounts of anyone caught trying to breach the new forex policy.

A Post-No-Debit is an instruction that DMBs receive from the CBN not to allow any withdrawals or transfers from the bank accounts of account owners.

