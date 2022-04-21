FX repatriation: FG plans grant restriction to creative exporters

…laments 300% naira devaluation

To complement Federal Government’s policy initiative on non-oil commodity export, which is aimed at boosting repatriation of forex into the economy, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has finalised plans to restrict Export Expansion Grant (EEG) to only exporters who add value to their goods.

NEPC’s Executive Director/ CEO, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, dropped the hint in Abuja as the Federal Government steps up efforts to shore up repatriation of forex into the economy. EEG is a government trade policy facility administered by NEPC. It aims to support active exporters expand their international businesses. EEGisapost-shipmentinexcentivedesignedtoencourage Nigerianexporterstoexpand export volume, value and improve global competitiveness of Nigerian products. A Nigerian exporter can get between five per cent and 15 per cent of their annual export value, depending on exporters’ product category. Successful exporters are paid through the instrument known as Export Credit Certificate (ECC), which can be used to settle all Federal Government taxes such as company income tax, VAT, WHT, etc, including pushing Federal Government bonds andsettlementof othercredit facilities by Bank of Industry, NEXIM Bank, Bank of Agriculture andCBN intervention facilities.

On how his agency was partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to achieve RT 200 Programme, a CBN initiative meant to boost non-oil export with value addition, the NEPC CEO said one approach adopted by the agency was to restrict EEG benefit to non-exporters with value-addition.

“The NEPC is now strict withenforcementof EEG, by restrictingittoonlyexporters with value-addition. “NEPC is collaborating with the CBN and the whole idea is to boost forex inflow into the economy. If you can’t export with value addition, you can’t benefit from EEG,” he said. Ezra said the Commission had scheduled next week for a national conference on nonoil export. “In the last 15 years, the naira has recorded over 300 per cent devaluation. This disturbing trend has been attributed to Nigeria’s inability to earn foreign exchange from other products, due to our mono-cultural economy.

“Theseissueshaveelicited concerns among stakeholders and practitioners in the nonoil export ecosystem. In this regard, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, being the apex body for the development and promotion of nonoil export, recently launched an awareness campaign with the theme: ‘Export for Survival.’

“The objective of the campaign is to sensitise the general public on the need to embrace non-oil export as a major driver in diversificationof theNigerianeconomy with the resultant effect of boosting foreign exchange earnings.” The maiden conference billed for Abuja next week with theme: “Export for Survival: Optimizing Nigeria’s Non-oil Export Potentials”, according to NEPC CEO, is to serve as a veritable platform for stakeholders in the non-oil export sector to ventilate ideas and viewpoints on current and emerging issues affecting non-oil export and as well as articulate a harmonized position for achieving a sustainable non-oil export performance.

