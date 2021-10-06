‘Fx reserves accretion’ll reduce domestic borrowing’

As Nigeria’s external reserves continue to head north, boosted by the country receiving $3.35 billion as its share of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s $650 bilion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) – about SDR 456 billion – allocation as well as its raising $4 billion through Eurobonds, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said that the development is likely to reduce government borrowing from the domestic economy.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph Monday, the analysts stated that a reduction in government borrowing from the domestic economy will reduce crowding out effect on private borrowing and thus keep interest rates lower.

According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s external reserves rose from $35.46 billion on September 17 to $36.41 billion on September 28.

This means that the reserves have increased by $952 million in eleven days. Analysts note that prior to August 23 when the IMF’s $650 bilion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) allocation came into effect, the reserves were on a downward trend due to the sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings) and the impact of COVID-19 crisis.

Commenting on the reason for the recent accretion to the reserves, the FDC analysts stated: “Increased forex inflow from SDR ($3.5 billion) and Eurobond issue ($6.2 billion) is likely to reduce government borrowing from the domestic economy.

This will reduce crowding out effect on private borrowing and keep interest rates lower.”

They further stated: “Lower interest rates will reduce cost of borrowing. This will boost investment and support business expansion. Consumer spending is also likely to increase.”

