Business

FX Shortage: Manufacturers raise alarm over delay in equipment shipments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Local manufacturers under the aegis of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have reported that the non-availability of foreign exchange (forex) is delaying the shipment of key machines meant for production of goods despite getting the nod from their foreign technical partners. In addition, they expressed their pessimism that the introduction of 10 per cent charges to facilitate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s 100-for-100 Policy on Production and Productivity was another hell on their bottom-lines and revenue projections following the effect the policy is having on cost of production and ease of doing business in the country. A reliable source in MAN, who spoke to New Telegraph in Lagos, on behalf of MAN members, explained that many of them were on hand brake at the moment over the adverse effects of forex squeeze on manufacturing, with the exchange rate hitting N800 to the dollar.

He said that since it wasn’t easy getting facility from the CBN and commercial banks amid the rigorous processing, many MAN members decided to look off-shore to get facility to pay for machine importation in order to continue production under a harsh environment. Particularly, the source explained that these multinationals had given some of them the clearance to bring those key manufacturing machines into Nigeria, but non-availability of forex to facilitate the imports has been a key challenge facing many of them at the moment. According to the manufacturers, it is time for the Federal Government, especially the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, to salvage the forex situation by talking to the CBN to prioritise manufacturing sector in forex disbursement.

The source said: “We already got facility to import machines from the multinationals for production of goods in Nigeria, but we don’t have foreign exchange (FX) to buy the machines. “For example, if I can get foreign exchange for N450 to a $, by my calculation, in the black market, it’s almost N800 to a dollar. How am I going to pay back? “How am I going to make profit? Then in the Central Bank of Nigeria again, it is another hell, the 100 by 100 facility as at yesterday, I was told we will be paying 10 per cent to facilitate it. “Since we have the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment with us, I think we should not have problems sourcing foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria because of the crucial role manufacturing sector is playing in our GDP.” Immediate past President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, also explained that as the CBN embarks on monetary tightening to tame inflation, it should ensure that targeted concessionary credit to the private sector is sustained for MSMEs. Ahmed told our correspondent that the CBN needed to gradually transition to a unified exchange rate system and allow for a market reflective exchange rate. In addition, the industrialist added the CBN also needed to roll out more friendly supply-side policies to boost productive sectors, bolster investor confidence and help attract foreign investment inflows into the economy. It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria had disbursed N68.13 billion to beneficiaries under its 100- for-100 Policy on Production and Productivity since the commencement of the intervention recently. According to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, “Under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity, the bank has released N9.98 billion for five projects, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the intervention to N68.13 billion for 48 projects, comprising 26 in manufacturing, 17 in agriculture, three in healthcare and two in the services sector,” he said. According to the guidelines for the implementation of the initiative, the CBN fixed the maximum loan amount that a participant could get at N5 billion. The CBN stated in the guideline that the initiative would select 100 private sector companies with projects that have potential to significantly increase domestic production and productivity, reduce imports, increase non-oil exports, and overall improvements in the foreign exchange generating capacity of the Nigerian economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Consumer good stocks lose N88bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investors in consumers goods sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market lost about N88 billion during the months November 2021 following profit taking in the sector.   Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the sub-sector lost N88 billion or 3.91 per cent to close at N2.248 trillion in market capitalisation on […]
Business Top Stories

2021 capital budget implementation rises to N3.40trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Implementation of 2021 capital budget has risen to N3.40 trillion as at November 2021. This represents over 74 per cent performance compared to the total of N4.569 trillion in the 2021 budget. Of the N3.40 trillion released, N2.98 trillion represents 83 per cent of the provision for MDAs, N369.9 billion for multilateral/bilateral project-tied loans, and […]
Business

NTITA to celebrate Nigeria at 60, moves to Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists and organisers of the annual Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), has perfected plans to move the 4th edition of the event to Abuja, in commemoration of Nigeria’s diamond jubilee Independence celebration. According to InstinctWave, the event is to hold at the NAF Conference Centre and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica