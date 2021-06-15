News Top Stories

FX squeeze: Investors cancel new trucks, parts order

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

…as manufacturers groan over unsold inventories

 

Expect more bad trucks on Nigerian roads –Industrialist

 

Following profound challenges caused by foreign exchange (FX) crisis in the economy, some investors in manufacturing and logistics operations have put on hold, the  importation of new trucks for movement of goods nationwide.

 

Findings revealed that they can no longer afford the vehicles amidst their skyrocketing prices and their parts as forex scarcity  manufacturing firms’ logistics segments that non-availability of forex had made many of them to put on hold or cancelled the importation of new trucks they had ordered for logistics.

Indeed, they went further to warn that Nigerians should expect more broken down and abandoned trucks on the roads and highways as the impacts of FX and COVID-19 crises on their operations have resulted to canceling of new truck order, even as accessing parts for the old ones is also becoming difficult.

 

With this, New Telegraph findings showed that the country’s supply, demand and distribution chains have been completely impacted as movement of goods nationwide is expected to be badly affected with the consequence being a rise in unsold good inventories. It was further gathered from logistics operators that only Dangote, BUA and very few others have the resources to import new trucks and spare parts into the country.

 

This also follows their memorandum of understanding (MoU) with some renowned foreign firms that are into truck manufacturing and assembling in Nigeria like the Chinese Sinok, Indian Stallion Motors, Neo Africa and others to reduce the burden of FX on new trucks importation.

 

Specifically, the Executive Director, Strategy Capital Project & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industry Limited, Edwin Devakumar, told New Telegraph that Dangote Group invested about $15 million to purchase 400 new trucks for its new fertiliser plant in Lekki Free Trade Zone and has again ordered for new 100 trucks to boost its fleet in its logistics segment for uninterrupted fertiliser distribution nationwide.

 

Speaking with the newspaper on the FX impacts on transport and logistics sector, the Managing Director of APG Consults, a logistics firm and member of African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Mr. Apollo Goma, explained that the forex situation in the country had disrupted the country’s transport sector since most trucks used for logistics businesses were being imported, including the ones being assembled here, their spare parts too are being shipped into the country.

 

Goma said: “There was  a sharp drop in economic indices over forex caused by COVID-19 crisis. We all know what has happened to the forex situation in the country. “The FX has totally changed Nigeria completely. It has changed the dynamics of the transport industry.

 

Let me tell you, most of the trucks and trailers we used in Nigeria are imported, even the ones that are assembled here in Nigeria, most of their spare parts are actually sourced from abroad.

 

“What happened when FX rate suddenly moved from N360/$ to about N500/$, so the cost of purchasing new trucks and its parts has become very exorbitant and expensive. It is difficult for many firms to access forex in the FX market today.”

