Business

‘FX volatility, foreigners pushing up food prices’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A new twist has emerged behind skyrocketing food prices apart from COVID-19 and insecurity following Federal Government’s admission that foreign exchange (FX) volatility and invasion by foreigners buying out food stuff were responsible.

 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Sambo Nanono, who made this revelation in an in    terview in Abuja, noted that the nefarious activities had been going on for a while, but that government is handicapped and cannot do much because African Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement has commenced, which core objective is free movement of goods and services. “Recently, you can see certain rise in the prices of foods; why?

 

The reason for that is because of the naira crash at the foreign exchange inter market. At the moment, dollar is selling for over N500 to one dollar.

 

So, for our French colony counterparts, they found it cheaper to come and buy our naira with dollar, our goods, including foodstuffs are being shipped out on a daily basis.

 

“This is currently why the prices of foodstuffs in Nigeria have gone up and you can’t stop that under the AfCFTA agreement, No? Because there is free movement. That is exactly the cause of the problem now.”

 

Speaking further, Nanono admitted that price of rice in the market was now coming down following the emergence of dry season rice, saying Nigerians should be ready to get local rice at cheaper prices in the market.

 

He said: “If you look carefully now, the price of rice has started coming down gradually.

 

The reason for this is that dry season rice is coming on board and so, if you take the cost of paddy rice per bag is about N14,000 to N15,000 as against N20,000 to N25,000. I’m talking about the price of rice as at today in Kano market in Kano State, which is the barometer for measuring most of these agricultural commodities.

 

So, it is coming down. On the issue of hoarding of food like grains, the agric minister said: “And I understand as at last week, all these French countries have virtually wiped out the maize in the entire Baru market, which is the largest grains market in the entire Africa.

 

But by yesterday, the market was full of grains; nobody is even buying it, so we anticipated that during the raining season the prices will gradually come down for rice. “And also, there are some elements of hoarding.

 

Quite a number of people with a lot of money, especially this portfolio merchants, venturing in rice fraud by stockpiling them in their warehouses.

 

Now, they realise that it is not giving them huge margins because some of them decided to buy these rice and store.

 

“That is just a matter of time, you can only hoard to certain level. So, the issue now is for we (government) and the people to decide on how to boost agricultural production to counter this. That is the challenge we are tackling now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Total sustains loss on cost pressure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Volatility in the overall economic and business climate aggravated by COVID-19 is taking negative toll on earnings of Total Oil Nigeria Plc.   Oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy like other sectors has remained very challenging with enormous economic and security issues.   The consequence of rapid devaluation of naira and COVID-19 outbreak […]
Business Top Stories

COVID-19: CBN releases guidelines on healthcare research, grant

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, released guidelines on its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). According to the apex bank, the scheme, which is part of its policy response to the COVID-19, is aimed at helping to strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development (R&D) in […]
Business

Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. inventories, as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year. Brent crude for September gained 17 cents, 0.2%, to $74.79 a barrel by 0355 GMT while the U.S. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica